Neighbours star Benny Turland talks to what is to come for Hendrix in 2021

It’s all change for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) on Neighbours as he has to get used to life without his father, without money, and living with the Kennedy family at Number 28.

And as this is Hendrix, expect to see him face some pretty serious problems from the off and it looks like his friendship with Jay Rebecchi (Druv Malge) may well lead to a particularly dangerous situation that there may not be any turning back from.

Benny has been talking to RadioTimes.com about what is coming up for Hendrix in 2021 – and it sounds like he won’t be having the best start to the year.

“Not well at all,” Benny said about how Hendrix adjusts to all the change happening in his life. “I think it’s too many changes at once and I guess if you go deeper, he once again feels like an afterthought when it comes to his father.”

Someone his dad did not get along with is Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Hendrix has already had several run-ins with her. However, it looks like there could be a new dynamic on the way for the two of them. “Strangely I think they have found some common ground – they are both again on the sideline looking on – for Hendrix, watching his father move on with his life and for Nicolette, having to deal with the fall-out of Pierce’s affair with Dipi and the fact she knew about it and is being blamed, I think unfairly by the way, by Chloe.”

This year, we’ll see Hendrix and Jay caught up in the gambling world and attempting to count cards – running into Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) and finding themselves in danger as a result. “He is in too deep himself and doesn’t have the maturity to see this is not a good situation and I guess any guidance, although that comes later,” Benny said of the situation, adding that “he gets caught up in the thrill of the win and then doing something that for a teenager, or anyone really, is very dangerous. There is an element of living on the edge.”

As for what else is to come in 2021, Benny has teased that the storylines on the way could see Hendrix and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) going in separate directions. “Well, Paul certainly doesn’t help this situation – he is constantly at him. There is definitely a connection between Harlow and Hendrix, however, I think circumstances have definitely tested the relationship – you may see them go in different directions for a while but hopefully, they’ll come back together at some stage”

“Let’s just say there is someone new on the scene that is taking up a lot of Harlow’s attention and Hendrix is not happy, and he’s also involved with a Karl and Susan storyline at the moment.”

He also added, ominously, that “there is a near-tragic situation coming up which, I won’t give away, but this definitely the catalyst for changing his ways. It’s pretty dire.” So it sounds as though it will be another busy year for Hendrix then!

