From the ascent of Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie to international stardom, and the Scott and Charlene's wedding commanding an audience of almost twenty million people in the UK - it's fair to say that the sunshine soap from down under has made a significant impact on not only the Australian and British television scenes - but the global media landscape.

But how well do you really know the show?

Did you spend your school days running home at lunchtime to see what Des and Daphne were up to? Did your student routine involve two helpings of Neighbours, once at lunch and once again at teatime? Do you now series link the show and watch on demand because they inconveniently put work at the same time as Neighbours in the schedules?

More like this

If the answer to any or all of these is yes, you'll probably find this quiz easy.

But there's only one way to find out, and that's to work out if you've got the perfect blend of knowledge and recall to score top marks in our friendly neighbourhood quiz.

Advertisement

Let us begin...