Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

He was best known for playing Mike Baldwin on ITV's long-running soap.

Johnny Briggs played Mike Baldwin on Coronation Street

Published:

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs has died at 85 years old, his family has confirmed.

Advertisement

He was best known for playing Mike Baldwin on ITV’s long-running soap opera, a role that he held for 30 years between 1976 and 2006.

In a statement, his family said he passed away after a “long illness” and asked for privacy at this trying time.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs,” the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

Mike Baldwin featured in a number of iconic Coronation Street moments over the decades, including a love triangle with Deirdre Hunt (Anne Kirkbride) and a story that revealed his “nephew” Danny (Bradley Walsh) was actually his son.

Almost a year after his memorable exit from the soap, in which his character had a heart attack after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Briggs was awarded an MBE in the 2007 New Year Honours.

He later appeared in Agatha Christie’s Marple, ITV’s Echo Beach as well as medical dramas Holby City and Doctors, before retiring from acting.

He returned to the world of Corrie for a brief guest appearance in 2012’s Text Santa special, portraying the ghost of Mike Baldwin in a sketch inspired by Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Prior to joining the cast of Corrie, Briggs had taken roles in The Saint, Thick As Thieves, On The Buses and multiple Carry On films, among other projects.

Tributes have been made to Briggs on social media by fans and media figures, including former co-star Antony Cotton, who said he felt “lucky” to have been able to work with him.

“I am, and will always be, a Baldwin’s Casual,” he added.

This was echoed by fellow Corrie actor Samia Longchambon, who has played Maria on the soap since 2000, and described Briggs as “such a lovely man”.

Advertisement

In addition, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan praised Briggs as a “great character on and off screen”.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Johnny Briggs played Mike Baldwin on Coronation Street
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Pyrex Magic Rectangular Roaster + Magic Pizza Pan + Magic Baking Tray, Bundle of 3

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Pyrex Magic tray bundle for just £16.99

Say goodbye to sticking foods and soaking trays with this clever cookery set

You might like

coronation street leanne battersby

Simon’s downward spiral makes life worse for Leanne on Coronation Street

coronation street leanne battersby

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne threatens Simon and Yasmeen collapses

Marsha Thomason

The Bay season 3 release date: guide to ITV drama including cast changes

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/01/2021 - Programme Name: Celebrity Best Home Cook - TX: n/a - Episode: Celebrity Best Home Cook - generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL TUESDAY 19TH JANUARY 2021** **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON THURSDAY 24TH DECEMBER 2020** Rachel Johnson, Shobna Gulati, Desiree Burch, Gareth Thomas, Angela Hartnett, Ed Byrne, Chris Bavin, Tom Read Wilson, Mary Berry, Ed Balls, Claudia Winkleman, Karim Zeroual, Ruth Madeley, Ferne McCann - (C) KEO Films - Photographer: Nicky Johnston

What time is the Celebrity Best Home Cook final? Host, judges, contestants and more