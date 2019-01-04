But when Rita subsequently put Mary in the picture about Angie's dilemma, she was given food for thought. Later on in the episode, Mary told Angie how she'd recently tracked son Jude down to Blackpool but had finally decided to let him go.

Over a drink in the Rovers, Mary then said to Angie that it was time she let her go too and that she must accept the job in South Africa.

Events are now set to move rather quickly with actress Victoria Ekanoye's final scenes set to be shown this coming Monday (the 7th of January) when Mary bids a tearful farewell to both Angie and young George when they depart for a new life overseas.

Hopefully the return of Norris later this year will take Mary's mind off the sudden departure of her nearest and dearest...

