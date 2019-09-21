"Michael is taking a well-deserved break from his paramedic duties - I couldn't be prouder of his stunning work on Casualty - and the door is wide open for his return," commented the medical drama's executive producer.

Stevenson himself added that, "Iain's journey will continue."

Recent episodes have charted Iain's road to recovery after he made an attempt on his life and, following the announcement of his exit, Stevenson thanked fans for supporting him throughout Iain's mental illness storyline.

"The response from the public has been astonishing and I am incredibly proud of the work and what it has done for people's perception and awareness of needing to talk," said the actor.

Next weekend's episode of Casualty will see new paramedic Lev join arriving in the ambulance station. Actor Uriel Emil plays the latest recruit, who is described as "steely and tough" - evidence of this coming almost immediately when Jan and Ruby catch him getting into a scrap with a passer-by.

Harper said of his new signing: “Uriel brings a fantastic, exciting energy to the table in his portrayal of the troubled Lev. As a Russian paramedic with a stormy past he’s a really fresh and unique character in the Casualty mix, and I’m so looking forward to the audience getting to know him.”

Casualty returns next Saturday on BBC One