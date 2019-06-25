To take her mind off Brody, Ziggy has agreed to taking time away from Summer Bay to race in the Bush Bomb Rally with dishy Dean, but as they reach the starting point they find a stowaway in the boot of the car - Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has hitched a cheeky lift!

The rebellious teen is desperate for Dean to reconnect with ex-girlfriend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and has a sneaky feeling he's falling for Ziggy, so she's squeezed herself into the boot to try and stop any blossoming romance.

Unfortunately it doesn't work, as Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) whisks his naughty kid sister back home leaving Dean and Ziggy to explore their feelings which predictably leads to a kiss the night before the race.

Ziggy freaks out and on Wednesday 26th June, the day of the rally, there's tension between the pair, and not in a good way. But after bonding with the Thompson totty over the race she has a change of heart and the couple decide to continue their road trip and explore the possibility of becoming a couple. Is this more than just a rebound romance for Ziggy, or could Dean be the one?

