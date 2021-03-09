6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mandy and Darren’s wedding showdown and can Ollie bring Victor down?

Get ready for a truly epic week in Hollyoaks as Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) finds her wedding day wrecked as she’s confronted by Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) over her shocking killer cover-up.

And the county lines storyline comes to a shocking climax as Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) risks everything to expose Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), leading to a final twist you won’t see coming.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 15th – 19th March 2021.

Showdown at Mandy and Darren’s wedding

Hands up who thought Mandy and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) would live happily ever after? Nobody? Thought not. The doomed couple reach their wedding day, but will the groom find out the bride framed his adopted son for a murder her daughter committed? That might make him think twice about saying ‘I do’.

Secrets, lies and revelations rock the nuptials, leaving lives shattered and relationships in ruins after Mandy tries to explain herself to a fuming Nancy. Good luck with that. Everyone knows Darren and Nancy belong together, even the characters themselves as they sleep together by the end of the week. Where does this leave mini-murderess Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and innocent Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), currently doing time for her crime?

Ollie’s last chance

Brave (or foolish) Ollie is determined to bring down Victor and his county lines network, even if it means putting his own life on the line. Vicious Vic tests the teen’s loyalty, only for Ollie to end up incurring the drug lord’s wrath yet again.

Ollie is given one last roll of the dice when Victor makes him an offer and he’s got a final chance to destroy the gruesome gang, with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) on board hoping he can pull it off. But there’s one last, epic shock in store as the county lines saga draws to a nail-biting climax…

Trish’s old flame causes a stir

Here comes trouble – bad boy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) arrives in the village, and his face is familiar to Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight), because he’s an old business associate, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch), because he’s an old flame, and soap fans, because he’s been in Brookside, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Suave, smarmy and with an edge of danger (Trish certainly has a type), he comes armed with a shady proposition that intrigues Brad. Trish doesn’t want Brad getting into bed with Fergus, metaphorically speaking, but can she stop the fellas plotting a dodgy deal? And why does Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) end up getting involved?

Summer caught out?

Sly Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) has to find increasingly inventive news ways to hide the fact she shot Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), as the victim pushes on with her quest to find out who pulled the trigger. Her latest attempt to push Sienna in the wrong direction has the opposite effect when it arouses the suspicions of Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Sienna’s canny little sis, who is nowhere near as ditzy as she seems (well, kind of), suspects the cupcake queen has something big to hide and she’s on the case to find out what. Eventually quick-thinking Summer concocts a new plan to get herself off the hook – but has Lib already worked it out?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Talking of Liberty, she’s also trying to rediscover her inner performer after her recent mental health struggles. Boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and kindly doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) are on hand to help cure her sudden stage fright, and she ends up channelling the creative urges at one of Trish’s dance classes – then Liberty’s mood suddenly changes… Is she having a relapse?

The climax of the county lines story also sees James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) praying for a miracle after the week’s dramatic events draw to a close. Despairing that time is running out, the lawyer’s luck may be in after all when he receives an unexpected visitor – do they bring good news, or bad?