6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Luke plans a robbery and Shaq’s dad arrives

It’s the end of an era as Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) announces the Hutch has to close, while his best mate Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) may only have months left to live.

Advertisement

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) admits he’s in love with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is confronted by the past, and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) learns Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been unfaithful.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 30th August – 3rd September 2021.

Tony and Luke plan a robbery

In denial about the Hutch’s floundering finances, Tony confides in Luke their joint business has been unable to escape the recent horrors endured by hospitality and is heading down the tubes. Luke reckons he’s got a great idea to save the day – stage a robbery at the restaurant, then claim on the insurance. Because that always works…

Luke’s reckless suggestion (which, unsurprisingly, doesn’t pan out) shows how his impulsiveness is getting out of hand which means his dementia is rapidly deteriorating. When his Auntie Lydia (Cathy Shipton, aka Duffy from Casualty!) visits the village and tells Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) her late husband had the same condition, and was acting like Luke just months before he died, it becomes tragically clear Mr Morgan may not have long left to live. And he’s not the only Hollyoaks stalwart we have to say goodbye to…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tragic goodbye

Tony finally comes clean to co-owners Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) the Hutch can’t survive and it’s time to close the classy brasserie’s doors for the very last time. It’s emotional and nostalgic as the Hollyoaks’ legacy gang gather for a final meal at the restaurant they ran together to toast the past, but it’s underpinned by an upsetting revelation.

Cindy tells her pals her fiancé Luke is succumbing to dementia quicker than anyone realised, and asks them to keep the truth between them and let their friend enjoy his last few months. Luke, none the wiser, is all smiles as he makes a grand romantic gesture to his future wife, who is forced to smile through tears and conceal the truth about his illness… Will Luke live long enough for them to tie the knot?

Shaq’s dad arrives

Shaq thinks he’s found the girl of his dreams in Verity – who, unfortunately, is already spoken for with a member of his own family. Rejecting Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) when she wants them to become more than an occasional casual hook-up, Shaq admits the depth his feelings to Verity and they almost kiss…

Meanwhile, Misbah gets a blast from the past when she recognises the new doctor, but she clearly isn’t happy to see him. Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) clocks her friend’s anguish, and after some clever deductions she realises the man in question must be Shaq’s long-lost dad, who Misbah said wanted nothing to do with her when she fell pregnant. Surely his arrival is set to let the cat out of the bag about Shaq’s true parentage?

Cleo’s betrayal revealed

Cleo is plagued by her guilty conscience as she struggles to hide the truth that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) attacked Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint). She tells Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) it’s time to come clean to the cops, which he shuts down sharpish knowing his dastardly dad would have no calms about killing her if she did.

Considering he’s still in love with Cleo, does Joel have an ulterior motive to keep this sinister secret between them so it strengthens their bond? Looks like the nice nurse might be single again when Joel accidentally blabs about their clandestine kiss to Ms McQueen’s current squeeze, Toby. And we all know what he does when he’s angry…

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Advertisement

Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) is on a mission to make right the mess she created and is grateful when another member of the McQueen clan agree to take the blame for her awful actions. But is it really that simple, or are the repercussions of Cher’s antics so far-reaching she can’t be redeemed and must face up to what she’s done?

It’s all go at the Dog, as Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) overhears an incriminating conversation and confronts Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe). The panicking mum must convince her little boy he’s got the wrong idea but that’s easier said than done when a big decision takes matters out of Mercy’s hands. Caught in a complicated web of lies, how long can the landlady hide the terrible truth?