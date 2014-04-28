Prominent Hollyoaks storylines such as the sexual assault of John Paul McQueen in January 2014 and the fatal blast of October 2013 have been recognised on the shortlist, with EastEnders newcomer Danny Dyer also attracting attention in a number of categories.

The death of Hayley Cropper on Coronation Street is also reflected with Julie Hesmondhalgh and David Neilson up for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. Emmerdale's Woolpack siege is a contender for Spectacular Scene of the Year, with Dominic Power's performance as Cameron Murray getting a nod for Villain of the Year.

The second round of viewer voting has now opened and will close on Friday 23 May at 3pm.

VIEWER-VOTED CATEGORIES

Best Actor

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Jeremy Sheffield (Patrick Blake, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Lindsey Coulson (Carol Jackson, EastEnders)

Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper, Coronation Street)

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Branning, EastEnders)

Sexiest Male

Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Danny Mac (Dodger Savage, Hollyoaks)

Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw, Coronation Street)

Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe, Emmerdale)

Sexiest Female

Georgia May Foote (Katy Armstrong, Coronation Street)

Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)

Michelle Keegan (Tina McIntyre, Coronation Street)

Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes Browning, Hollyoaks)

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Villain of the Year

Jesse Birdsall (Fraser Black, Hollyoaks)

Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher, EastEnders)

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)

Dominic Power (Cameron Murray, Emmerdale)

Greg Wood (Trevor Royle, Hollyoaks)

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

PANEL-VOTED CATEGORIES

Best Single Episode

Hayley’s death (Coronation Street)

‘Perfect’ (Doctors)

Lucy’s death – the aftermath (EastEnders)

The Woolpack siege (Emmerdale)

John Paul’s rape ordeal (Hollyoaks)

Best Dramatic Performance

Lindsey Coulson (Carol Jackson, EastEnders)

Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)

Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale)

Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)

Linda Henry (Shirley Carter, EastEnders)

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors)

Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt, Emmerdale)

Dan Tetsell (Jim McGinn, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Performance

Alex Bain (Simon Barlow, Coronation Street)

Ellis Hollins (Tom Cunningham, Hollyoaks)

Mimi Keene (Cindy Williams, EastEnders)

Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher, Emmerdale)

Oliver Woollford (Tom Finlayson, Doctors)

Spectacular Scene of the Year

Nick and David’s car crash (Coronation Street)

Opening of Austenland (Doctors)

Johnny comes out to Mick (EastEnders)

The Woolpack flood and siege (Emmerdale)

Hollyoaks Blast (Hollyoaks)

Best On-screen Partnership

David Neilson and Julie Hesmondhalgh (Roy and Hayley Cropper, Coronation Street)

Danielle Henry and Lu Corfield (Mandy Marquez and Lois Wilson, Doctors)

Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer (Linda and Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Charlie Hardwick and Chris Chittell (Val and Eric Pollard, Emmerdale)

Jennifer Metcalfe and Joseph Thompson (Mercedes McQueen and Dr Paul Browning, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Charlie Clapham (Freddie Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter, EastEnders)

Amy Kelly (Maddie Heath, Coronation Street)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Best Storyline

Hayley’s cancer (Coronation Street)

Jas stalking (Doctors)

Hello Stacey, goodbye Janine (EastEnders)

Killer Cameron (Emmerdale)

Sienna steals Nancy’s life (Hollyoaks)

