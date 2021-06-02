Petition to save Holby City hits 2,500 signatures after BBC announces axe

Following the shocking announcement earlier today that Holby City will be coming to an end in March next year, fans of the medical drama have started a petition to save it.

The Change.org petition, titled “Don’t scrap Holby City”, has received 2,572 signatures at the time of writing and that number is climbing fast.

In a statement, the BBC explained it had made the decision to cut Holby City after 23 years on air “to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK” and to “reshape BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country”.

The Change.org petition addressed the statement, but argued that the show is “one of the most diverse dramas on the BBC”.

“Holby City has millions of weekly viewers, and has won hundreds of awards. It is also one of the most diverse dramas on the BBC – bringing stories of real people across society, from all backgrounds and experiences,” it reads. “The combination of permanent characters and single episode characters offers a huge range of storylines, highlighting important issues and experiences in medicine and society.”

It adds: “The show has raised awareness about so many issues of value to the public – whether that’s mental health, bereavement, exploring faith or sexuality. The pandemic has shown how highly the public value the NHS, and Holby City is an important representation of the work that the NHS does, and the issues the NHS and its staff and patients face.”

As signatures continue to pour in, it remains to be seen whether this will impact the BBC’s decision to cancel the show.

