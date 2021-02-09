Why is Holby City not on tonight? When is it back?

Fans of Holby City who remember the long break the hospital drama took in 2020 would have felt a bit of nasty déjà vu when they looked at the schedules and saw that the show had been pulled from BBC One tonight, February 9th.

Advertisement

But don’t worry as this is a one night only delay and we will be back with the doctors and nurses at Holby General before we know it – and it isn’t the only show that’s switching things up as EastEnders has also had to leave its regular Tuesday night slot this week.

Why is the show not on tonight? Why has it been moved? Here is all you need to know.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Why is Holby City not on tonight?

Holby City is being moved to accommodate an exciting FA Cup clash. Manchester United and West Ham United are set to go head-to-head in a bid to move to the quarter-finals and with the match being shown live on BBC One, it meant some scheudling changes as to what was going to be shown.

When is Holby City back?

To quote the musical, Annie, “it’s only a day away”… the BBC has been prompt with moving Holby City and thankfully for fans, they have not moved it far. The next episode will now air tomorrow night, 10th February at 8:20 pm, straight after EastEnders which is also airing its rescheduled instalment.

As for what will be happening in tomorrow’s trip to Holby, Jodie Rodgers (Sian Reese-Williams) makes a return which is sure to cause some friction with Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) who was poisoned by her when they last saw each other – so that should be a nice and awkward reunion.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.