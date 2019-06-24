Where has Carla been?

The character of Carla has been offscreen since Monday 3 June when she was moved to a specialist hospital in Carlisle to receive medical treatment following her breakdown. Viewers had seen the factory boss suffer a severe psychotic episode over the guilt she felt for the death of Rana Habeeb in the factory roof collapse.

Will Carla and Peter remain together?

Carla's partner Peter has been with her while she recuperates, but the pair's volatile on-off romance and his struggle at seeing her unwell saw the recovering alcoholic temporarily fall off the wagon. And yet despite their respective demons, King is sure that Peter and Carla can overcome adversity: “Will Peter be a help or a hindrance? I think Peter will help Carla,” she said.

What reaction has Alison King had to Carla's storyline?

King’s performance in Carla's psychosis episode – told partly from a paranoid point of view including a surprise appearance from Bhavna Limbachia as Carla’s vision of dead Rana – drew praise and the actress herself was pleased at the reaction:

“People that work in psychiatric health have been so positive, said it was spot on, and I’m pleased with that. I just wanted to make it real. I met a lady with psychosis through the charity Mind who was beautiful, she gave me lots of information and from that I tried to draw a thread all the way through Carla’s story.

“I hope it makes people talk about invisible illness, mental health and psychosis and how it can happen to anyone, even someone as strong as Carla. We need to talk about it more.”

