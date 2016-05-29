Watch Emmerdale win Best Soap at the British Soap Awards
Actor John Middleton, who plays Ashley Thomas, gives the acceptance speech on behalf of the cast
Emmerdale won Best Soap prize at last night's British Soap Awards, its first in that category in the ceremony's 18-year history. And you can watch the ITV soap's cast take to the stage right here and see some of actor John Middleton's acceptance speech.
Middleton thanked fans of the show as well as former producer Kate Oates and current boss Iain MacLeod at the glitzy ceremony at London's Hackney Empire after being presented with the trophy by Dame Joan Collins.
It's been a high profile 12 months for Emmerdale with a helicopter crash last summer that earned both popular and critical acclaim, while a recent storyline that saw Aaron Dingle reveal that he'd been sexual abused by his father as a child received equally high praise.
Watch actor John Middleton give Emmerdale's victory speech below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
More like this
The British Soap Awards are on ITV tonight at 8pm.