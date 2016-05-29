Emmerdale won Best Soap prize at last night's British Soap Awards, its first in that category in the ceremony's 18-year history. And you can watch the ITV soap's cast take to the stage right here and see some of actor John Middleton's acceptance speech.

Middleton thanked fans of the show as well as former producer Kate Oates and current boss Iain MacLeod at the glitzy ceremony at London's Hackney Empire after being presented with the trophy by Dame Joan Collins.