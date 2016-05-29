Emmerdale won Best Soap prize at last night's British Soap Awards, its first in that category in the ceremony's 18-year history. And you can watch the ITV soap's cast take to the stage right here and see some of actor John Middleton's acceptance speech.

Advertisement

Middleton thanked fans of the show as well as former producer Kate Oates and current boss Iain MacLeod at the glitzy ceremony at London's Hackney Empire after being presented with the trophy by Dame Joan Collins.

109402

It's been a high profile 12 months for Emmerdale with a helicopter crash last summer that earned both popular and critical acclaim, while a recent storyline that saw Aaron Dingle reveal that he'd been sexual abused by his father as a child received equally high praise.

Watch actor John Middleton give Emmerdale's victory speech below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

More like this
Advertisement

The British Soap Awards are on ITV tonight at 8pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement