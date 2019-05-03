Rejecting his attempt to chat her up at first, Rhona loosened up when the club was evacuated due to a fire alarm and left the building with the buff bloke - what happened next, as with everything that occurred that evening - is shrouded in secrecy and will be revealed from Monday 6th May in a series of flashbacks that fill in the gaps as to the life-changing events of that night, including the fate of paedophile teacher Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) who is missing presumed dead after her affair with pupil Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) was exposed.

Will Rhona tell Pete the truth about her and Nate?

Bumping into Nate at David's shop over a week later left Rhona flustered and she fled following Nate's chirpy greeting and reminder of where they met. Unbeknown to the vexed veterinarian, Nate is about to start working alongside Pete as a farmhand - her horror at seeing the guy again throws into question what exactly went on between them after the club was cleared out… Did Rhona properly cheat on Pete? Will Pete find out his new employee caught the eye of his other half? Can their beleaguered romance survive yet another blow…?

"Rhona's behaviour that night was totally out of character," teases Henry ahead of next week's big reveal. "She has lost her way a little bit… The hysterectomy has made her feel inadequate and she went to the club for all the wrong reasons - she is desperately grasping for a bit of her old self back. What happened is not quite what you expect, it will change her relationship with Pete in a bigger way than anyone would have imagined…"

