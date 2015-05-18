So did he relish the chance to go toe to toe again, even it was just pretend? "Well, we did have to choreograph it carefully because it is so risky. Just one inch too close and you get smacked. It was good fun - we had to do a lot of takes."

As for the storyline, it seems that the real danger for Ross could be awaiting him after the bout. As the fight ensues, it makes for uncomfortable viewing for Ross's concerned family, but when Debbie witnesses an exchange between Ross and gangster Charlie, she realises that there's more riding on this than meets the eye. Will Debbie get through to Ross? And what will Pete make of Debbie’s over concern for his brother? And what will happen to Ross when Charlie's bouncers sweep Ross away and gunshots are heard?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And beneath that, there's an interview with Michael Parr in which he discusses his training regime ahead of shooting next week's scenes.