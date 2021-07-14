Jimmy and Mandy share a shock Emmerdale kiss as he heads to court – will he be found guilty?

As Jimmy King (Nick Miles) got ready to head to court in tonight’s Emmerdale, things between him and his wife, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), look to be worse than they have ever been and after this latest episod, there may be no way back for them even if he is found innocent.

Jimmy has been growing closer with Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) at the same time as he has been growing distant with Nicola, as Mandy has become a confidante for him with all that is going on – only Jimmy’s feelings have started to run deeper.

That all came to a head as he took the stand and, during a break, chose to spend time with Mandy instead of Nicola. As the two spoke and she read him the character statement she had written to read out to the judge, the pair shared a moment that led to a kiss – one that cut away to an ad break pre lips locking due to the social distancing measures at play.

And it was nearly a disaster kiss as Nicola showed up just after they had finished, promoting some awkwardness from both Jimmy and Mandy. To add to Mandy’s guilt, an initially aggressive Nicola apologised to her for being blunt – not knowing that an apology was definitely due the other way around.

It is the latest in a long line of problems for Jimmy and Nicola’s marriage which has been on shaky ground for some time. His remorse over the accident has seen him withdraw from her, while Nicola’s constant need to be in charge of the court case and desire for him to “put on a show” for the court has made things even worse.

As tonight’s episode ended, Jimmy faced a night-long wait for the verdict while the atmosphere between him and Nicola dropped to a new level of frosty. Will their marriage survive if she finds out he kissed Mandy, and will Jimmy get the right verdict when he heads back to the court?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.