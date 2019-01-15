Paddy's quest to explore his family tree sees the soap head out on location for special scenes to be filmed in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks - but further twists are promised by Emmerdale producer Kate Brookes: "It proves quite the adventure when Paddy and best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) track boisterous Bear down in Belfast. However, Bear isn't the only familiar face our villagers find in Belfast…"

Playing the role of big Bear is acclaimed actor Joshua Richards, who has made numerous appearances with the Royal Shakespare Company and appeared in movies including Troy and Panic Button.

Speaking about his colourful new alter ego, Richards said: "I am delighted to be joining the caste of Emmerdale. Having been based in Yorkshire for most of my life, it's fantastic to now be filming there too. Bear Wolf is a great character and I am looking forward to seeing what's in store for him."

Viewers will meet Bear when he makes his first appearance on screen in mid-February.

