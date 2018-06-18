Tuesday 19 June - 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Thursday 21 June - 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 22 June - 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

More like this

Usually, Emmerdale airs at 7pm from Monday-Friday, along with another episode on Thursdays at 8pm.

However, the soap won't be on at all on Monday 18th June as Vera pushes it off the schedule. Similarly, on Wednesday 20th June, fans will have to find another way to spend the evening as Iran v Spain takes over the ITV.

Advertisement

If you tot it all up, you're still getting the same amount of Emmerdale. But avid soap viewers will need to be organised over the coming weeks...