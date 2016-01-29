Emmerdale: will Aaron reveal his agonising secret to Chas? Watch the scene
A day trip to the coast gets emotional for both mother and son
A day trip to the seaside looks set to take an emotional turn for Chas and Aaron next week - but will he reveal all about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child?
Scenes to be shown on Wednesday will see Chas and Aaron reminiscing while on an outing to the coast. But when Chas tries to talk to Aaron about any current worries he has, he clams up.
As Emmerdale viewers know, Aaron has recently confided in Robert that dad Gordon raped him at the age of eight. But Chas is currently in the dark about the trauma that Aaron endured during his formative years. So will this be the moment when Aaron finally talks to his mum about the horrors in his past?
Watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.
