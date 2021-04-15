Vinny worries Mandy with surprise actions on Emmerdale – is he heading down a dark path?

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) may have died but he is far from forgotten, and the problems he caused while he was alive continue to have ramifications for certain residents of Emmerdale.

The extent of his debts is becoming clearer to Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), who are worried Paul may have left them with more of a financial burden than they can manage.

And they aren’t the only ones feeling the monetary strain – Lydia (Karen Blick) is battling to prove that the credit card charges she has been left with were made not by her, but by Paul.

Vinny soon finds himself with an opportunity to raise some cash when he stumbles across Paul’s notebook containing details of gambling tips, which just so happens to include a list of sure-fire wins he was planning to bet on.

Despite all the problems Paul’s gambling has caused, Vinny signs up to a gambling site and places a bet all the same. He seems to enjoy a similar buzz from the experience, and becomes swept up in the excitement when he wins – only to be caught in the act soon after by a very shocked Mandy.

To save Vinny from following in Paul’s footsteps, Mandy decides to take action – but saving them means doing some questionable things herself. Feeling she has been left with no choice, she approaches Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and tells him she knows he is up to something dodgy but that she wants in.

While hesitant to entertain the idea, Mack knows his hands are tied after Mandy threatens to reveal what he is doing if he does not accept her terms. But what Mandy doesn’t know is that by doing so, she may be putting herself and Mack in serious danger…

