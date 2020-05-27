Mandy was forced to admit he'd shown up weeks ago wanting to reconnect with his kid but she'd sent him packing, not even telling Vinny he'd been in touch. In the meantime, Paul has sneakily got to know his offspring by getting a job at at the scrapyard under a fake name, but with the ruse finally up Vinny felt so betrayed by both parents he stormed off.

Paul had wracked up terrible gambling debts and let his son down, hence why Mandy deliberately kept him and Vinny apart. Unfortunately, Vin wasn't interested in her excuses about making such a big decision on his behalf, and now appears to have disowned the woman who raised him as her own.

So has Vinny left the soap for good? A search party combs the village for the missing teen on Friday, but Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped as to whether he's found and if he can forgive Mandy.

However, the character can't have gone far as he's already confirmed to be appearing in next month's lockdown specials, the first new episodes filmed since production was halted due to the UK pandemic response in March.

Six episodes will focus on a particular household in the village to explore how they're coping with isolation, among them will be Mandy and Vinny. This means the character has not left for good, but the atmosphere between mother and son is bound to be strained as they're forced to stay in together.

What kind of drama will their two-hander bring us in the aftermath of Vinny meeting his estranged father? Will more be explained about Paul's shady past and unsuitability as a parent?

Emmerdale's lockdown episodes are part of a phased return to work for the soap, with smaller crews and social distancing and safety measures in place. The six instalments will transmit over two weeks in June, directly after the last of the new episodes completed before the enforced production break airs.

