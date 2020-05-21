A pared-back crew ensured social distancing measures were adhered to at all times and the six episodes will be made over a two-week period.

These new episodes will ensure Emmerdale stays on air in June, after there was initial concern the soap would run out of instalments.

What's more, the episodes will be topical as our beloved characters come to terms with the new way of living, what's important in their lives and how they cope with lockdown.

As ever, past feuds will resurface and old wounds will be exposed, while seemingly perfect relationships will be put to the test.

Some characters will seize the opportunity to heal divisions while others will put a bit of romance back into their lives.

And of course, Emmerdale will pay tribute to the work being done by the NHS.

The six episodes will focus on different pairings each time, and will see the following take centre stage:

Cain and Aaron (Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller)

Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt)

Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick)

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony)

Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson)

Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler)

Executive producer Jane Hudson said of the return: “Lockdown has created an opportunity for us to focus on what is important in our lives. When we first discussed commissioning these episodes back in March the writers instantly rose to the challenge.

"Seven weeks into lockdown and the scripts have an added poignancy and meaning. The response from everyone at Emmerdale to filming these episodes has been fantastic and we’re really grateful for their support.”

