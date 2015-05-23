As she speeds off in the car she almost knocks him down. Horrified at what she could have done, they argue. A distracted and angry Victoria then goes to speed off again, but this time she hits Ashley, knocking him hard to the ground with her car...

Emmerdale recently released a summer trailer that showed Ashley hooked up to a life-support machine following the accident. But the situation looks set to get even worse when Laurel announces to Ashley's nearest and dearest that he's died. So does Victoria have blood on her hands?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

