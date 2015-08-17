"It is with much sadness that Emmerdale confirms actress Kitty McGeever, who played the character of Lizzie Lakely, passed away last night, surrounded by her loving family.

"Kitty was a great talent and a true inspiration to all who worked with her. The cast and crew are devastated at her passing and she will be missed tremendously and remembered fondly by all of us."

McGeever, who last appeared on Emmerdale in 2013, had previously featured in ITV drama London's Burning.

The stars of Emmerdale took to Twitter this evening to express their sadness at the loss of their friend and colleague.

Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Livesy, wrote:

Gemma Oaten (Rachel Breckle) added:

Natalie Anderson AKA Alicia Metcalfe commented:

