Emmerdale spoilers: Val panics when her HIV status is revealed online - watch the scene
But how will she take back control?
Published: Friday, 28 March 2014 at 11:02 pm
There's a shock for Val (Charlie Hardwick) next week when her HIV status is revealed.
Advertisement
When a guest posts a review on the B&B's website announcing that a member of staff is HIV positive, Finn Barton (Joe Gill) automatically assumes that it's an attack on him. But a chat with Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) soon makes him realise that it is Val.
Val is mortified to learn of the review, but when news of the post spreads round the village, she takes it upon herself to announce her status - but how will the villagers react?
Advertisement
You can see a sneak peek from the episode airing on Wednesday 2 April featuring an anguished Val below:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement