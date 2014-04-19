Emmerdale spoilers: Val gets a new date - but will she disclose her HIV status? First look pics
Pollard seethes as Val dates a delivery man
Published: Saturday, 19 April 2014 at 11:01 pm
Val (Charlie Hardwick) is to get a date with delivery man Tiny in the coming weeks, but will she tell him that she's HIV positive?
In scenes to be shown in the coming weeks, ladies' man Tiny will arrive at the cafe with the bread delivery and on learning that Val and Eric (Chris Chittell) are no longer together he tries his luck with Val. Enjoying the attention Val agrees to go out with Tiny, a decision which is noted by Pollard.
But as the date at the Woolpack progresses well, Diane insists to Val that she must tell Tiny she's HIV positive. But Val seems adamant not to. Find out how the evening pans out when Emmerdale airs these scenes on Thursday 1 May.
