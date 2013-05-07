Has Sean Spencer’s feud with Megan Macey turned fatal? It certainly looks that way from these new images that show Sean lashing out with a curtain pole only to be electrocuted after hitting an exposed light fitting.

The confrontation comes after Sean’s dog Meg is found dead and Sean takes out his hurt by lobbing a rock through a Brook Cottage window and breaking in. Megan is shocked to see Sean smashing up the house, but is left in a complete panic when he lashes out with a curtain pole and finds himself with a powerful electrical current surging through his body.