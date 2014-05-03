Emmerdale spoilers: Pete Barton and Vanessa Woodfield get passionate - first look pictures
After Debbie shows him the door, Pete finds solace in the arms of another villager
Could the actions of Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) have pushed Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) into the arms of vet Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick)?
In scenes to be shown in the coming weeks, Pete will be unnerved when Debbie alludes to an assault he committed in the past and wonders how she found out about his criminal record. With Debbie making it clear that he needs to stay away from her and the kids, Pete is equally forthright that he would have told her about the assault had she asked.
But after the door is slammed in his face, it's Vanessa who offers Pete somewhere to turn. And after a drink and a few kind words, it seems that the pair are getting much more friendly than either anticipated!