Could the actions of Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) have pushed Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) into the arms of vet Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick)?

In scenes to be shown in the coming weeks, Pete will be unnerved when Debbie alludes to an assault he committed in the past and wonders how she found out about his criminal record. With Debbie making it clear that he needs to stay away from her and the kids, Pete is equally forthright that he would have told her about the assault had she asked.