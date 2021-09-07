6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Rhona attacks Brenda and Matty hurt in Woolpack fire

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is horrified when Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) confesses to being her online abuser, and as their families clash over the incident Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) lashes out – with terrible consequences.

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) seriously injures himself in a fire and threatens to sue Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and the village reels in the aftermath of the gun siege, but did anyone survive?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 13th – 17th September 2021.

Cathy confesses to April

Agitated April continues to be bombarded with awful cyber abuse all over her socials and the stressed schoolgirl isn’t sure how much more she can take. Knowing she’s the cause, Cathy is guilt-ridden when her vulnerable niece breaks down, although frankly it’s a little late for that, and finally decides it’s time she bit the bullet and came clean.

Cathy sheepishly confesses she was the one who started the toxic online trolling for a laugh and never meant for it to cause so much misery. What exactly did she think was going to happen? April reels at the betrayal and runs off, upset to realise a blood relative has been behind the hate campaign. The bullied brunette tells sort-of-step-mum Rhona who seeks out Cathy for an explanation – only she’s gone missing…

Rhona attacks Brenda

Reeling Rhona finally tracks down the missing Ms Hope after she’s been gone overnight. Confronted over the being the troll, panicking Cathy does a runner and finds parents Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Brenda Walker (Leslie Dunlop) out looking for her in the village and tries to get out her side of the story before Rhona reveals all.

The vexed vet pursues the tearaway teen and grabs her before she can run off again, then a baffled Brenda steps in only to get accidentally elbowed in the face by Rhona and sent flying to the ground. Oops. Battle lines are drawn between Team April and Team Cathy, as the families defend their respective sides, though Bob is devastated to realise how despicably his daughter has behaved and tries to apologise to unforgiving Marlon. How will Cathy’s crime be dealt with?

Matty hurt in fire horror

As if his little girl’s online ordeal wasn’t enough to cope with Marlon has more to worry about as the Woolpack sinks further into a financial hole. Desperate to pull more punters in the chef organises a last-minute barbecue and asks Matty to help sort the food, but doesn’t exactly give him clear instructions as to how to handle the grill.

Matty mistakenly adds lighter fluid to the barbecue creating a huge fireball that badly burns his hands. He’s lucky it wasn’t his entire body. Mortified at not properly briefing his sous chef on the dangers of fire accelerants, Marlon fears Matty might sue the Woolpack over his injuries and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) berates her cousin for potentially bankrupting the business. Then the pair get an unexpected offer that could save them from going under – but there’s an enormous catch…

Siege aftermath

It’s the aftermath of last week’s tense siege at the Hide, but Emmerdale are keeping tight-lipped about how that panned out until it’s on screen so what happens next is all top secret – although there are some things which we can speculate on. It ended with a gun going off so we know someone must’ve got shot, but were they injured or killed? Has anyone been arrested?

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) was one of the villagers held at gunpoint by evil Russ Posner (Rob Jarvis) but it appears she may have survived as the actress has been spotted filming on location for the soap’s big October stunt. Rumour has it she’ll be involved in a dramatic water-based set piece that sees several characters in danger. A siege, almost drowning – have producers got it in for poor Vic?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Kim Tate (Claire King) is, unusually, all smiles this week – no, she hasn’t made treacherous son Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) dress up as a unicorn and hopscotch round Home Farm for her own amusement as payback for trying to poison her (though imagine how much fun that would be to watch). The businesswoman has brought a new race horse called, hilariously, ‘Medicinal Brandy’ as a sly reference to Jamie’s spiking. Will this fuel the family feud even further? Stay away from the drinks decanter, just in case.

Go-getter Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) has a proposition for Ellis Chapman (Jay Kontzle) and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade), suggesting they team up to launch a large-scale boot camp survival challenge they can hold at the HOP. Not trusting her ex as far as she could throw him, canny Priya sneakily tells Ellis he should claim the idea as his own and pitch it to boss Kim before his dad does. Sneaky. Can they get one over on the slippery Mr Chapman?