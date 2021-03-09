6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Paul leaves Vinny for dead and Harriet locked up for murder

With her wedding day around the corner, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has no idea finacee Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) may have almost killed their son Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) having learnt a shocking secret. Is Vinny dead?

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) takes drastic action to atone for her sins, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is rocked by a revelation from Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) plots revenge on mum Kim Tate (Claire King).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 15th – 19th March 2021.

Vinny dies after exposing Paul’s lie?

It’s not all fun and games at Paul’s stag do, as Vinny gets suspicious when he overhears his dad discussing his recent kidnapping ordeal. Pulling him up the next day on how the details of the tall story keep changing, the penny drops for stunned Vinny – his dad staged the abduction to con Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) out of her inheritance cash in order to pay off his gambling debt.

A showdown at the scrapyard ends with Vin announcing he’s going to tell Mandy the truth, which conjures Paul’s red mist. And we all know what happens when Paul gets angry… Desperate to cover his tracks and save his wedding, raging Paul unleashing his most vicious beating yet on Vinny and batters him until he’s unconscious. Horrified at his actions, has Paul killed his own son?

Harriet locked up

Vexed vicar Harriet is losing the plot and babbling about dead bodies to the cops. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) convinces the police she was traumatised by the recent exhumation at the cemetery, successfully distracting them from the clergywoman’s deadly secret she murdered a man who’s buried in the grounds of Home Farm. But Harriet insists on atoning for her sins, and asks Will to help punish her…

Will explains Harriet’s sudden absence by breezily telling Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) she’s gone to a religious retreat, but it’s then revealed she’s self-exiling in the basement with just the Bible and basic food rations until she feels she’s sufficiently paid the price for taking another man’s life. Place your bets now for harassed Harriet to emerge from the cellar at Easter, frantically digging up Malone’s body calling it the ‘resurrection’.

Faith Vs Mack

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) knows her tentative truce with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is built on pretty shaky ground, so she tries to win her son’s approval by digging for dirt to discredit his bolshy brother-in-law Mack, second only to herself in the current ‘People Who Cain Can’t Stand’ list.

This yields unexpected results, and Faith’s snooping force guilty Mack into confessing a shocking secret to Moira about their family’s past that leaves the farmer utterly shaken. Has Mack been completely truthful about what really happened after his sister was driven away all those years ago?

Jamie feels guilty

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has a nasty bout of morning sickness and Jamie feels rotten to see her suffer, regretting his underhand tactics to try and push her into an abortion. As he should do, the selfish brat.

Mack is slyly amused to learn Jamie and Dawn have split, commenting to his mate mummy Kim appears to have got her own way again as she feathers the nest for the arrival of the Tate empire’s next heir. His words strike a chord with Jamie, who’s hatred of his meddling mother escalates and he wonders how he can get the better of her. Like mother, like son? Let’s hope not.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

It’s the end of an era and the start of a new one, as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) signs over her share of the Woolpack to cousin Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), finally in charge after years of serving up pub grub for numerous ungrateful bosses. It’s a reality check for Charity, who reflects on how her behaviour led to her losing her business, and inspires Marlon and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) to go public about their renewed romance. Turns out most people have guessed, but how will their kids react?

Confused as to why their relationship has stalled after a promising start, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) wants answers as to why Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is giving her mixed messages. Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) intervenes and knocks her mates’ heads together, and Matty opens up at last about his feelings. How does this affect the pair’s future?

