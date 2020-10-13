Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 19th - 23rd October 2020.

Nate takes the blame as Belle spirals

There's no let up in the latest round of the Tates V Dingles grudge match, and Belle is paying the price with her increasingly fragile mental health. Scared she won't be able to cope with prison as Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) presses on with his plot to frame her for the hit and run, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) gallantly steps forward and offers to take the blame for the incident to protect his relative (so she's his… auntie? Sister? We struggle with the tangled Dingle family tree at the best of times).

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is quietly impressed with his son's display of loyalty, and the moody mechanic even contemplates finally forgiving him for seducing his wife. So that's progress. Not everyone is impressed with Nate's grand gesture, particularly pregnant Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) who doesn't want her baby daddy behind bars when they should be picking out nursery wallpaper. If he helps Belle, Nate is effectively abandoning his responsibilities as a father. If he doesn't, the voices in Belle's head will only get louder, leading to who knows what…

Paul attacks Vinny

Addiction makes good people do bad things, but it's hard to know if Paul was a good person to begin with and was corrupted by his gambling compulsion. What if he's actually just a nasty piece of work? His behaviour this week makes us wonder.

Desperate to win back the last windfall he bet away and lost, Paul steals an expensive watch belonging to Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) hoping to sell it to win back his cash. Only Ellis accuses big brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) of taking it, fuelling the feud between the brothers. Suddenly, the watch miraculously reappears, and Vinny confronts his guilt-ridden dad with his suspicions he's stealing to fund a reignited gambling habit. Out of nowhere, Paul lashes out at his son in a shocking act of violence, leaving vexed Vin cowering on the ground…

Gabby meddles with Leyla and Liam's relationship

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) having a girl crush on Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) is progressing nicely into full-on stalker territory. At last, Emmerdale are acknowledging the character has been neglected throughout the many traumas she has endured in recent years: losing her dad Ashley to dementia, her flighty mum Bernice moving to another country without giving her eldest a second thought, stepmother Laurel unwisely copping off with slimy Jai.

This week, in an effort to keep BFF Leyla all to herself, the mischievous teen spies another chance to stir it when she spots Ms Harding's man Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) having a cosy drink with maneater Meena Jutler (Paige Sandhu). Is there something going on? Even if it's innocent on Liam's part, saucy Meena can't seem to get through a scene without making every mannerism appear like a breathy seduction attempt. She's like Nigella Lawson after getting her buns out of the oven.

Dan in danger

Worried about his finances, poor Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) forces himself to go back to work at the garage after persuading boss Cain, and himself, he's fit enough after his accident. Clearly he isn't, and when he gets stuck beneath a car he's fixing he struggles to pull himself out.

It's a case of too much, too soon for Dan, but he soldiers and hides how much pain he's in from daughter Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), not wanting to put any more grown-up worries on the young girl's shoulders. Finding out his benefits claim has been rejected compounds the family's financial misery - when will they get a break? Don't hold your breath.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Killer vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) returns to the village and is alarmed to learn Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) has done a runner. Where is she? That's what we'd all like to know. And does this mean the secret about how the women did away with dastardly DI Malone will soon be public knowledge? Stick that in your Sunday sermon.

The beauty salon prepares to reopen this week, so there's no excuse for the locals to neglect their grooming. Apart from most of the Dingles, who consider biting their nails a way of sprucing yourself up. Apart from entrepreneurial Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) of course, who tries to raise enough cash to get a bigger stake in the business. Can she do it?

