6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Moira’s revenge and fire horror for Jamie

Shots are fired and lives are on the line as Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) go to war, with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) wading in armed with a rifle.

Advertisement

Also, alcoholic Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is caught mid-relapse, and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) tries to manipulate Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) into forgiveness.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 1st – 5th February 2021.

Jamie and Mack’s deadly showdown

The rivalry between the Dingles and the Tates escalates into arson and an armed siege this week, putting lives in danger. After being fooled into a fake business deal by Mack and Moira, Jamie takes revenge by chucking the contents of a petrol canister around Butler’s barn only to be caught in the act by the cocky Scot. Mocking Mack points out it’s water in the container and humiliated Jamie slopes off.

However, he later returns with some actual petrol intent on torching the place and teaching Mack a lesson – not realising little Kyle is playing hide and seek in the barn… Meanwhile, Moira has had enough of the toxic Tates and storms into Home Farm with a rifle. As she pulls the trigger, will the squabbling end in tragedy?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Laurel hits the bottle

Understandably plagued by past addiction demons since terminating her pregnancy after her unborn child was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome, grieving Laurel gives into temptation and swigs down some vodka while home alone.

Interrupted by Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), who finds her mate with her hands round the bottle, Laurel opens up about her devastating dilemma and explains what’s thrown her off the waggon. Concerned Nico summons Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) home, and leaves the crushed couple to talk. Can fellow addict Jai help his partner through her worrying wobble?

Priya loses her nerve

A nation cheered when prim and proper Priya bared her teeth and teamed up with Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) to teach Al a lesson for stringing them both along. Unfortunately, this week it seems the pampered princess still has a soft spot for the ladies’ man as he begs her to take pity and retrieve the money his two fuming fiancées fleeced.

Let’s hope Priya sticks to her guns and doesn’t let smoothie Al talk her round. Because he can’t help himself, he may have already mucked it up when he makes it pretty clear he’s more interested in the cash than in making things right with her. What a rotter. Priya should’ve listened to scorned Deb’s initial suggestion to bump him off, delivered with trademark frostiness and barely a flinch.

Forgive and forget?

Recent revelations about Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) have left Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) reeling. As the clan unite to protect their patriarch from any more pain, heartbroken Rishi reckons there is no way back for him and his wife.

With the situation also impacting on Ethan Anderson (Emile John), he finds a friend in Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) who lectures him about forgiveness, a concept she’s been wrestling with since murdering her ex-lover and getting her step grandson taken by social services thanks to her boozing. What does the future hold for Harriet and Manpreet as their pasts threaten their future?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is getting all giggly around handsome Jamie and there’s a definite spark between the unlikely pair, as their flirting appears to pay off. What about Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)? Don’t underestimate Gabs, this girl stops at nothing to get what she wants. Remember how she split up Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)? Dawn doesn’t stand a chance. And neither does Jamie.

Time is ticking for Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) when he’s given until the end of the week to hand over £4,000 to creepy Connor. His ears prick up when he makes a discovery about Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and her finances – potentially pushing him into even more truly terrible actions to pay off his gambling debts.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.