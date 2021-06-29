6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena commits murder and David cheats with Victoria

There’s murder in the village this week as menacing Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) claims her first (or is it?) victim when her desperation to get David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) all to herself leads her to take a life – but who’s?

Advertisement

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and David himself are in danger as we realise exactly what Meena is capable of…

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 5th – 9th July 2021.

Meena kills Jacob?

Competing with David’s son Jacob for her lover’s attentions paints the teen as the most likely culprit to come a cropper at mean Meena’s hand. It might not come to that if he and girlfriend Leanna leave the village to go travelling, but this week their plan is scuppered by Meena’s own machinations.

The nutty nurse is so desperate to get Jakey out of the way she’s offered to pay his airfare, heightening the lad to her manipulations after his experience of being groomed by David’s abusive ex Maya (Mr Metcalfe sure can pick ’em…). When Jacob confronts Meena about her secret agenda to get rid of him, she issues a stern warning not to cross her. How serious is Meena’s threat?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Leanna’s deadly discovery

Another potential victim is the aforementioned Leanna, who finds herself in the firing line when it looks like she’s about to discover the sinister secret Meena has been keeping thanks to her big sister. Manpreet gives Leanna an old rucksack she used when she was travelling to take away with her, unaware it contains some personal items belonging to her sly sibling…

Meena panics to hear the rucksack has been given away and races to track down Leanna, bursting into her bedroom and demanding the item be given back immediately. Has Leanna already rifled through the bag, and if so what did she find? Is there something incriminating about the mysterious demise of Meena’s friend Nadine, to which there is surely far more than we’ve been led to believe? Leanna is our top bet to be killed off, maybe having learnt a dark secret that Meena wants buried…

David kisses Victoria

The casual, and sudden, spark between David and Victoria also puts a target on both their backs. Remember how insanely jealous Meena was when she thought David still had feelings for old flame Roxy?

The frisson gets physical when David gets caught in a moment of mutual attraction with his fellow parent and goes in for a spontaneous snog. Whether these two will start an affair depends on if Meena finds out about the indiscretion, in which case they could both be dead before the Wimbledon finals.

Brenda gives Faith a lifeline

Faith is still too proud to tell her family about her recent health scare, despite making her appear more unpopular in the process. While Cain and Chas are convinced their flaky mum took their handout because she’s planning to abandon them again, Faith finds a surprising friend in love rival Brenda.

Returning Cain’s cash to a confused Chas, Faith feels she has no choice but to leave but is touched when kind Brenda offers her the spare room at the house of ex-lover Eric Pollard. By now reunited with the silver fox, Brenda announces she’s moving in too just to ensure the old flames don’t end up back together!

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Ben Tucker is still dodging unwanted phone calls and persistent text messages from the person desperately trying to contact him. Aaron Dingle catches his fella mid-call and suspicions are aroused when Ben starts acting increasingly on edge around him. Is Aaron headed for heartbreak as his new man’s past looks set to jeopardise their future?

When Bernice returned we hoped she’d save gullible Gabby from the clutches of Kim Tate, but it turned out the barmy beautician was more concerned with going to elaborate lengths to win back Liam than to give her pregnant daughter a second thought. Pre-empting Bernice letting Gabs down again, Kim slyly offers to accompany her to her next scan if her mum can’t make it, thus restoring her control over her unborn grandchild. Shady, but fair…