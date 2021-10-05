6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena plots to kill Victoria and Kim discovers a dead body

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) confesses his love for Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), unwittingly putting her in danger as Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) overhears and plots to murder her love rival.

Kim Tate (Claire King) discovers there’s a dead body at Home Farm but what will she do about it? Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) plans to go on the run to protect her baby, and it’s all over for Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 11th – 15th October 2021.

Meena plots to murder Victoria

Victoria can’t shake her unease at Meena banning people from seeing David while he recovers, so she sneaks into his house to find out what’s going on. Confused to see his bed empty, Vic must think quick when she hears someone approaching and hides. Meena catches her love rival and it’s all terribly embarrassing as she’s thrown out, with David insisting he doesn’t want to see her.

By the end of the week, the locals are preparing for the survival challenge event organised by the HOP gang, and when David sees Victoria again they snatch a moment alone and he declares his love for her – not realising menacing Meena has overheard them… Targeting Vic as her next victim, Meena makes murderous plans. Sounds like not everyone will survive the survival challenge.

Kim’s dead body discovery

Talking of the upcoming outdoor event, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) panics when he learns the base camp site is to be pitched where corrupt cop DI Malone is buried in the grounds of Home Farm. Forced to confess to Kim there’s a corrupt copper’s corpse in her garden, Will worries his boss will blow the secret and put Dawn Hope (Olivia Bromley) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) in danger.

Deciding the only way out of this mess is to flee before the baddie is dug up and the trail leads back to him, Will packs his bags and prepares to do a runner. Kim makes him sweat while she ponders whether she should keep quiet, until finally coming to a decision – is she going to chuck Will under the bus or protect him? If she does, there’s bound to be a catch.

Gabby plans her escape

Someone else planning their escape from Emmerdale is Gabby, who reckons she needs to get out quick before granny Kim plays dirty to get custody of her baby. Mrs Tate already has her legal team on the case in a bitter custody battle for Millie Tate (Willow Bell), much to annoyance of Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), so who’s to say she won’t do the same to keep Jamie and Gab’s bubba in her clutches?

Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estenesen) suggests cutting ties with the Tates and moving to Portugal, and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is soon on board to join her mum and daughter. Of course the plan has to remain top secret so Kim doesn’t scupper it, so let’s hope Bernice doesn’t open that big gob of hers and jeopardise everything…

Manpreet dumps Rishi

Rishi reveals he’s had a tattoo done to show how much he loves wife Manpreet, which unfortunately has the complete opposite effect of making her utterly mortified and telling her hubby she doesn’t love him any more. Maybe he should’ve brought her a bunch of flowers instead?

This leaves the way potentially clear for Manpreet to explore her feelings for old flame Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), who Rishi is convinced is the root of his marital problems as things hit the rocks when he rocked up as the new village vicar. Has Charles deliberately set out to steal Manpreet, seeing as he’s meant to be with Andrea?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is nervous as she waits for Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) to return after some time away following the revelation she was her spiteful cyberbully. Can the relatives ever repair their relationship, or did Cathy cross a line with her cruelty? Despite her insistent apologies, we’d keep an eye on that kid. Who knows what else she’s capable of…

Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) is loving mixing business with pleasure as her and boyfriend Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) plan the survival event together, and she excitedly admits to stepmum Manpreet she’s properly falling for him. Let’s brush over the age gap and the fact she used to go out with his dad, shall we? This event has disaster written all over it, and we expect tragedy to strike for some locals – is Priya tempting fate and putting her and Ellis in danger?