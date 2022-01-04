6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena plots to kill Manpreet and Vinny and will Tracy leave?

Serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) holds Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) hostage, will someone rescue them before they become her next victims?

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) announces she’s leaving the village, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) pushes herself too hard and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) faces financial ruin.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 10th – 14th January 2022.

No escape for Manpreet and Vinny

Meena now has Manpreet and Vinny locked in the barn and plans to drug them to death to prevent them revealing the truth about her killing spree. What was the nasty nurse’s new year’s resolution, to become even more unhinged? Vin remembers he’s got his house keys in his pocket and waits for his captor’s back to be turned so he can use them cut the cable ties keeping him and Manpreet hostage.

Despite getting weaker thanks to the dastardly drip her sister her sister has rigged her up to, Manpreet manages to free herself while Meena’s out and attacks her when she returns. Unfortunately, the GP is too groggy and Meena overpowers her and ties her up again. As the hostages hopes of escape are dashed, what will Meena’s next move be?

Meena kills again?

Meanwhile, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) discovers Meena’s pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage was entirely made up. Confronting his colleague about her lies, he’s alarmed when she turns the tables and threatens to accuse Liam of sexual harassment if he goes public. Clearly the killer is rattled.

Back at the barn Meena is in full-on manic murderer mode and spits that, thanks to Liam’s snooping, she must escalate her plan and finish her prisoners off today. Yikes. As she drives a van into the barn, shuts the doors and leaves the engine running Manpreet and Vinny prepare to be gassed to death. But Mandy is suspicious as to her son’s whereabouts, and wonders if the text he sent assuring her he’s safe was legit…

Tracy leaves the village?

Betrayed Tracy lets Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) spend some time with Frankie and the cheating dad dares to hope she might on the path to forgiving him. What he doesn’t know is she’s considering taking their daughter and leaving the village, having been offered a job in Nottingham.

When she tells Nate he’s heartbroken as it feels like the final nail in the coffin for their doomed romance. Serves him right for sleeping with her sister’s girlfriend. Hurt turns to anger as cruel Nate tells Tracy she won’t cope without her support network and moving is a terrible idea. Will she let him destroy her fresh start?

Priya struggles back at work

Thanks to some meddling from Jai, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) asks Priya to return to work making out like she’s snowed under. Hardly plausible, as Take A Vow barely seems to have any bookings, and when they do the clients are always complaining. Jai’s heart is in the right place, but is it too soon for his sister?

Possibly, as Priya struggles with the pain of her scars as she’s forced to deal with a difficult customer (another one!). Determined to get back to her old self, Priya pulls herself together and is soon on the ball, but will an insensitive remark from the client about her scratching tip her over the edge?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Jai has other things on his mind as the HOP gets a rather hefty health and safety fine for the survival challenge accidents. Strictly speaking it was all deliberate sabotage by a serial killer, but let’s not split hairs. Desperate for cash he applies for a quick loan only to be turned down. This feels like the start of something sinister for Jai, could he give into his addiction issues and start gambling to pay the fine?

It’s not all doom and gloom in the village, there’s a wedding on the horizon for Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) who’s love managed to miraculously overcome Meena’s machinations. So far, anyway. Billy asks a delighted Leyla to plan the nuptials which has got disaster written all over it. What we were just saying about Take A Vow’s terrible track record…?!