6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena kidnap drama and Leyla is pregnant

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is terrified when his toddler son goes missing – could murderous girlfriend Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) have something to do with it?

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) discovers she’s pregnant but doesn’t want to tell grieving husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) has a close encounter with her online troll, and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) plays with fire.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 16th – 20th August 2021.

Has Meena kidnapped David’s son?

We all know by now the lengths Meena will go to in order to deal with an obstacle, and this week the nutty nurse targets love rival Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) to stop her sniffing around David. Has she got murder in mind again? Not quite, but there are some pretty dirty tricks employed to drive a wedge between vivacious Vic and dishy Dave.

Feeling neglected by the fellow single parents spending more time together by sharing childcare for their respective kids, Meena sneaks in the back door of Vic’s place while she’s in charge of both boys. While Victoria is upstairs checking on Harry, Meena menacingly looms over innocent Theo – what is she planning? Vic returns and is horrified that Theo has vanished, and soon a search is underway for the little lad. What has Meena done with Theo, and will David blame Victoria for his disappearance?

Leyla pregnancy shock

Leyla has been at a loss as to how to comfort grieving husband Liam, who has been destroyed by the tragic death of daughter Leanna. Just as their marriage appears to be back on track, and Liam finally makes peace with step-son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), the doctor’s wife discovers she’s pregnant…

As Leyla nervously steels herself to reveal her news, exhausted Liam admits he can’t take any more drama or surprises after such a traumatic few weeks, so she keeps quiet. Later confiding in pal Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) about her pregnancy, Mrs C decides it’s not the right time to drop a baby bombshell on her fragile other half and asks her mate to preserve her secret. The mum-to-be has to come clean sometime, and when she does what kind of a reaction will she get from Liam?

April terrorised

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) makes a big effort to give April a special birthday following her recent cyberbullying nightmare, but the stressed schoolgirl’s ordeal shows no signs of ending when she receives a typed card from her online troll. Admitting to Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) she doesn’t feel safe in her own home, April unwisely retaliates by sending her tormentor a message which then sparks a new wave of virtual abuse.

And while his despairing daughter locks herself away from the haters, Marlon’s money troubles increase as he gets himself in more debt thanks to April’s lavish party (which doesn’t even cheer her up – what a waste of cash!) and his card is declined when he tries to pay the bill. Is the Woolpack facing an uncertain financial future?

Sarah takes a risk

Sarah is all but ready to give up on searching for the family of her heart donor when she hits another dead end, only for Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) to come up trumps. Her uncle (we think that’s how they’re related, you never quite know with the Dingles, do you?) thinks he’s tracked them down but warns his relative to be careful in how she approaches them.

That boy has a wise head on young shoulders – we’ve got a feeling sensitive Sarah is about to open an emotional can of worms… It’s understandable she wants to know more about the person who gave her a second chance at life, but will she feel rejected and guilty if the family don’t want to engage? It could be heartbreaking (pun very much intended).

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

A reboot of Men Behaving Badly starring Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is surely in the offing, although Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is not too pleased her son is being led astray by the sly Scot. Confronting cheeky Mack, the concerned mum pleads with him not to drag Ryan into anything too dodgy. That’s rich coming from her! With Charity for a mum and Mack for a best mate, Ryan will probably end up in prison by Halloween.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is hiding details of her past from boyfriend Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), and is unaware she’s being watched by a dodgy-looking man called Russ who has started lurking around the village. Quizzing Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) about his landlady, Russ’s agenda is as yet unknown, but we don’t think he’s tracked her down for a friendly catch-up. Who is this bloke, and why hasn’t he revealed himself to her yet?