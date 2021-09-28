6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena holds David hostage and Charles has a secret

Killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) returns and plots against David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), who has no idea of the danger he’s in.

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) arranges a secret meeting as he fights to keep a huge secret, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) struggles with his deception and can Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) resist an old flame?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 4th – 8th October 2021.

Meena returns

Menacing Meena gets home from Ibiza and seethes at the sight of a suitcase outside the front door – has love rival Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) shacked up with her man while she’s been away? No, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) has moved in to look after her ex as he recovers from the shooting so Vic is safe. For now.

As David is troubled by flashbacks to the siege he turns to Victoria for comfort, ignoring his ‘let’s be friends’ advice. Vic dares to hope they could become a couple after all, until Meena turns terrifyingly territorial and bans her from visiting Mr Metcalfe. The nutty nurse goes the full Annie Wilkes from Misery as she keeps distressed Dave a virtual prisoner in his own home, messes with his medication – substituting strong painkillers for weak paracetamol – and his mind by deliberately triggering memories of being shot. Will her boyfriend become the killer’s next victim?

Charles has a secret meeting

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) notices that Charles is far from his usually affable self when he gets a text that sends a visible shiver down his spine. Quizzing her clerical colleague as to what’s up, she’s given short shrift but grows even more worried when she later reads one of the mysterious messages.

Charles is keen to keep quiet about who’s harassing him and calls his tormentor, demanding they leave him alone. Eventually he arranges a clandestine meeting in the woods with the person who’s harassing him, and all is revealed. What, and who, is Charles hiding?

Paddy panics as Al makes his move

Paddy has taken too many risks in trying to help Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) save the Woolpack, and now he’s being cornered by Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) who is still sniffing around the business as part of a wider agenda. He does his best to convince his missus to let Mr Chapman invest in the pub, but will it work?

Eventually Chas is worn down and offers the smooth operator a third of the boozer, not the half he was hoping for. Unscrupulous Al agrees, but it transpires there’s a particular reason why he wants to get his hands on the iconic village pub so badly. And it’s not just because he can get free crisps.

Can Rodney win Diane back?

Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) reckons he can woo Diane and seizes the moment when she offloads to him after clashing with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) when she starts working at the B&B. After a few drinks and some reminiscing about old times, Hot Rod asks if he can move in with Di and she drunkenly agrees.

He’s hoping this means the spark between the old flames will soon be rekindled, but in the cold light of day Diane regrets the idea and tries to tell him they can’t live together. However, fate intervenes and Diane injures herself which means she needs Rodney at her side. Is a romantic reunion on the cards? With Diane soon to leave Emmerdale after 22 years, we’re guessing not.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Relations remain strained between Marlon and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) over the online abuse April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) suffered from cruel Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling). Miffed Marlon insists Bob stays away from his granddaughter but as the stressed schoolgirl witnesses yet another row between the bickering blokes she breaks down to think she’s caused a rift in her family, and turns on her dad for fuelling the feud. Can Marlon and Bob stop fighting for April’s sake?

After months of mental strain, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) feels she’s turning a corner as she attends a postnatal depression group counselling session. The new mum weeps with relief as she voices the fears and anxieties that have plagued her since giving birth – can she move on from her nightmare and finally enjoy parenthood?