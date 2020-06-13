So, who will we be spending time with this week, 8th-12th June?

Mandy and Vinny

Lockdown has hit during a tense time for Mandy and Vinny Dingle (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson) following Vinny’s shock discovery that his father had been masquerading as his friend and colleague. Having to move out at short notice, the pair take up residence in the salon and while they have no end of beauty products, they are lacking in other things- perhaps the most important being the key to the prosecco fridge. Trapped alone together, the conversation was always going to turn to Vinny’s dad and when it does, Mandy uses the opportunity to be honest with her son. She reveals a secret about her past that has shaped the decisions she has made of late and the revelation is enough for Vinny to see where she was coming from. But what does this mean for any potential relationship with his Dad?

Jimmy and Nicola

Life in lockdown proves to be confronting for Nicola and Jimmy King (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt) as we see that Nicola is not coping well with the situation. Still trying to work, it soon becomes clear that there is little council business to attend to given that the village is shut. Struggling and getting sadder as each day passes, Jimmy questions her and refuses to accept that nothing is wrong. Eventually, she concedes and confesses that she is not enjoying the quiet life she is now living as much as she hoped she would. Unsure of how to respond, the two are left feeling insecure that their marriage could be on the line. Is this a relationship that could be broken by isolation?

The final week of these lockdown specials will follow where we will catch up with Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt), followed by Marlon, Ellis and Al (Mark Charnock, Aaron Anthony and Michael Wildman).

