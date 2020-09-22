Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 28th September - 2nd October 2020.

Secrets exposed for Mandy and Paul

Mandy revealed in lockdown she suffered a miscarriage 15 years ago when lover Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) walked out on her and son Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson), although debt ridden Paul had done a runner before she even knew she was pregnant and still has no idea about the tragic secret.

All is revealed this week when emotional Mand breaks down to Vinny about losing the baby, as mum-to-be Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) excitedly discussing her upcoming new arrival provokes painful memories for the brash beautician. Pleading with Vin to never tell Paul, it turns out he's overheard the whole conversation and a soul searching heart-to-heart ensues. Mandy and Paul finally appear to make amends over their complicated past as all is forgiven and forgotten. The reunited couple start to look the future - just as Vinny finds a betting slip hidden in his dad's pocket. How will Paul react when he's confronted with evidence he's still gambling?

Why does Manpreet hate her sister?

The arrival of an estranged sibling is never a happy event in soaps, as shady, never-before-mentioned relatives are usually introduced to stir up trouble for an established character or uncover a dark corner of their backstory they've tried to keep hidden. It's never like this on Long Lost Family.

Later on in the autumn we have Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) giving little brother Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) a chilly welcome when he shows up in the village, and this week we get more light shed on why prim and proper GP Manpreet Sharma hates her sister Meena (Paige Sandhu) who has just turned up. The newcomer is desperate to make amends but Manpreet is having none of it and slams the door in her face when she asks to clear the air. Eventually, Mrs Sharma tells husband Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) what went down between them. Cue shocked faces. Don't expect Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall to turn up with a box of tissues.

Chas cheats with Al?

ITV

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) may as well face facts - they are cursed. End of story. Just when it looks like they've got over one heartbreaking hurdle another one is placed in their path. They're the kind of partnership audiences root for, but how much more can one couple take?

Storming off after another row with her partner, Chas runs into Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), who is also laying low after a tricky exchange with lover Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and her interfering family. Stroppy Chas finds the smile creeping back across her face as she and the suave charmer's chat develops into cheeky flirtation. Let's park that for the moment, to be picked up in the coming weeks no doubt… Later, as she lays flowers on the grave of tragic daughter Grace on the anniversary of her death, the landlady realises just how bad things have gotten between her and Paddy and fears things will only get worse. Told you - cursed.

Dawn arrested

Desperate Dawn Taylor needs a job lot of mascara considering the amount of tortured sobbing she's been doing since she and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) teamed up to bump off corrupt cop Malone. There are more tears on the way.

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is still clueless as to the real reason his girlfriend unceremoniously ended their romance and begs her to explain why they can't be together. Her heart breaking as she is forced to once again sit on her killer secret, Dawn (and viewers) wonder just how long she has to hide the truth about Malone's demise for. We're betting she loses the plot and is digging up the body by Halloween. Saying that, when she's arrested for suspicion of assaulting new girl Meena after their jealous spat over Billy the previous week, could Dawn crumble as she's taken in for questioning?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

If you thought Aaron Dingle was ready to move on from the Robron phenomenon with new love interest Ben (Simon Lennon) it's not going to be that simple. Aaron is all ready to go kayaking with cute Ben (hardly a candlelit meal, is it?) and feeling the first flutter of attraction when he's stopped in his tracks upon receiving an upsetting letter. Who has sent it and what does it say? No confirmation on whether it's got an Isle of Wight HM Prison postmark, but it sounds like incarcerated hubby Robert has got in touch…

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) umm-ed and aah-ed over getting tested to see if has inherited the Huntington's disease gene that runs in her biological family, with the heart-wrenching scenes among the highlight of Emmerdale's lockdown two-handers. Now we're about to find out the test results - but will it be good or bad news for the lovable matriarch?

