Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 14th - 18th December 2020.

Malone's body is moved

Christmas is such a rush, isn't it? Presents to buy, cards to write, corpses to move… Harriet is on a deadline to shift Malone's dead body before the exhumation of the deceased he was buried on top of, and time is ticking.

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) grabs a shovel and stealthily relocates the corrupt cop to a shallow grave in Home Farm, while Harriet swallows her guilt to lead the carol service, praying to the man upstairs no one catches Mr Taylor in the act. Emmerdale have teased a big secret is revealed on Christmas Day - could it be the unearthing of murdered Malone?

Laurel and Jai reveal their tough decision

Deciding to terminate their pregnancy after learning their unborn baby has Down's syndrome was hard enough, now Laurel and Jai face the tough task of telling their family.

Laurel is struggling with the weight of it all, and desperate to make amends with pal Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) after they clashed over the tricky issue. She's pleased when Rhona offers an olive branch, then finally explains to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) she's chosen to end the pregnancy. The reaction of the kids is just another devastatingly sad ripple effect of this brave storyline.

Nate seduces Liam?

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) plays matchmaker to reunite Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), only her attempts turn into a saucy Whitehall farce that leaves several villagers red-faced and half-naked. Now you're interested.

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) invites the dashing doctor over for a boys' night (have these two ever even spoken?) while Tracy arranges to get Leyla there at the same time. But Nate is so insistent Liam thinks the farm hand fancies him, a suspicion not dispelled when the randy Robinson greets him wearing just his boxers. Suffice to say, Cupid shouldn't be worried as Trace's well-meaning meddling only makes things worse…

Is Billy dealing drugs?

Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) is convinced big brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is back to his bad boy ways and follows him when he thinks he's doing a drug deal. Roping in Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) to assist his secret investigations (ignoring the gact Marlon is the tallest, least inconspicuous man in the world), they spy Billy collect a package in exchange for cash.

He confronts Bill later on in the Woolie, but has Ellis got the wrong idea? And what will his snooping uncover about dad Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and what he's hiding from fiancee Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade)?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Kim Tate is back at Home Farm and all is right with the world: Emmerdale's very own queen of mean returns to find her plush pad has been trashed by her new tenant, who she didn't even know she had. Can Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) charm the ball-breaking blonde, or is his free ride from the Tates over already?

We've all been waiting to find out what the rules will be on Christmas gatherings, and Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) is thrilled to get an offer from Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) to spend it with her, as little Harry's first birthday approaches over the festive season. Spare a thought for Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), who banked on being with his new lady-friend… Will Mr Hope be lonely this Christmas?

