6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Liv accuses Noah of rape and Meena kills Victoria?

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) blacks out while drunk and thinks she might have been raped by Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) – but is there more to her disturbing flashbacks?

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) has a sinister new plan for love rival Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) gets an unwelcome blast from the past and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) learns more about the girl who saved her life.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 23rd – 27th August 2021.

Liv accuses Noah

Liv’s ongoing battle with the booze has some truly terrifying consequences when the troubled teen blacks out after a bender, then has a sinister sinking feeling the morning after when she can’t remember the events of the previous day… Having survived her own alcohol struggle, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) tries to support Liv but the constant reminders of her addiction prove too triggering and Ms Flaherty is soon drowning her sorrows again after an emotional meltdown.

Waking up in the doorway covered in bruises, hungover Liv is rattled to have no memory of how she ended up in such a state and starts having disturbing flashbacks. Opening up to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), she admits she thinks she fought with Noah but has no idea why. Branding the Dingle fella a perv after catching him rifling around her undies that time at Home Farm, Gabs tells Liv that Noah could’ve tried to take advantage of her – overheard by an angry Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) who accuses his relative of the crime in a heated showdown. Is Noah guilty of rape, or is there another explanation of what happened to Liv?

Meena kills Victoria?

Victoria is understandably unnerved when Meena invites her on a girly day out as she’s wracked with guilt over her dalliances with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden). Remember, Vic’s still in the dark about the nutty nurse being a psychotic serial killer, otherwise she’d definitely turn down her offer of shopping and facials.

Desperate to duck out of the bonding day, guilty Victoria tries to make her excuses but Meena is weirdly persistent to the point where the single mum starts to feel more than a tad awkward. Viewers will detect an air of menace as Meena promises to ‘take care of Victoria’ to David, which could be translated as ‘throw her off a bridge for trying to steal my boyfriend’. Will this week contain Meena’s next murder?

Wendy’s dangerous past

The identity of the mystery man spying on Wendy from afar is revealed – it’s her abusive, criminal ex-husband Russ (Rob Jarvis), who has tracked down his former spouse seeking a share of his late mother-in-law’s inheritance which he’s miffed to learn has all been left to her grandchild, Victoria’s son Harry.

Worming his way into Vic and Harry’s affections and claiming he wants to be a proper granddad and play a part in the lad’s life, rascal Russ is just after the cash and privately puts the frighteners on Wendy to help him get the money or else there’ll be trouble. This family reunion won’t end well, as Russ’s threats push Wendy into an impossible situation that could bring danger for all concerned…

Sarah’s big secret blown

After a difficult first meeting, Sarah has another meeting with Chloe (Jessie Elland), her heart donor Gemma’s sister, which thankfully goes slightly better than their first encounter. Kind-hearted Chloe tells Sarah all about her deceased sibling, showing her photos and sharing memories of her short life.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is concerned it’s too much for young Sarah to cope with, and the teen lies she won’t be seeing Chloe again – while secretly arranging to see her the following day. Gifted a bracelet that belongs to Gemma, Sarah is overwhelmed and curious to learn more about the girl who saved her life. But when concerned Noah discovers she lied about not digging into the past, will Sarah come clean?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is excited that Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is coming home after visiting big sister Vanessa, hoping it’s been the reset the new mum needed. It turns out to be quite the welcome as the farmhand proposes to his stunned girlfriend, completely blindsiding her. Will she say yes, or is the stress of looking after Frankie still too much for her to cope with? It certainly seems that way when she trashes the baby gym when her little one won’t stop crying…

Tracy brings bad news for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) upon her return as she tells her Vanessa has moved on and found herself a new girlfriend – one who isn’t addicted to dodgy scams and snogging strangers, hopefully. Devastated Charity is crushed to think this could be the final nail in the coffin for #Vanity, so will she try to fight for her soulmate?