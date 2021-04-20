6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim in danger and Jamie starts a secret affair

Lives are in jeopardy up at Home Farm when Kim Tate (Claire King) collapses while looking after her poorly granddaughter. Could tragedy strike when Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) comes home to find his mother and child in need of medical attention?

Jamie’s also looking to restart his forbidden romance with Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) in secret, while Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is charged with causing death by dangerous driving in the wake of Paul’s shock demise.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 26th – 30th April 2021.

Kim puts Millie in danger

Still believing she may be seriously ill, Kim is nervous when Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) asks her to babysit a poorly Millie Tate (Willow Bell) at short notice and worries she’s not fit enough to look after her granddaughter. Of course she doesn’t want to let on to her dastardly daughter-in-law, or turn down the chance to spend time with Millie, so she soldiers on.

Unfortunately, Millie’s condition worsens while in granny’s care, and Kim’s own health takes a turn when she collapses while the little girl is having an allergic reaction to the antibiotics she’s taking. Luckily Jamie comes home in the nick of time but when Andrea learns Kim conked out and put her daughter at risk, she bans her from seeing Millie. And so the Tate tiffs continue…

Jamie and Dawn start a secret affair

Elsewhere, star-crossed lovers Jamie and Dawn can’t resist each other, despite knowing it’s better all round if they’re apart. One friendly drink at the pub leads to an entire bottle of tequila up at Home Farm, and quicker than you can say ‘slammers all round!’ the pair are back on.

Kim is not impressed (obviously) and Dawn reckons reigniting their relationship is more trouble than its worth, so as a compromise (with greater storyline potential) they decide to carry on seeing each other in secret. Jamie also accompanies Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) to her scan and gets all gooey-eyed to see his child on the monitor, giving his baby mama false hope he might want to play happy families with her after all. It will all end in tears. A tsunami of them.

Nicola betrays Jimmy

The aftermath of the barn crash continues to complicate the Kings’ lives, and this week Jimmy is told by the police he is being charged with death by dangerous driving. As if that wasn’t troubling enough, dim Jim then finds out Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is doing dodgy deals with Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) behind his back.

With his business and freedom in jeopardy, the last thing Jimmy needs is a visit from Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis). As him and Nico have a public spat with her in the street over custody of Carl, relations between Mr and Mrs King are at an all-time low – leading to a shock decision that changes everything…

Crisis for Marlon

Finally being the boss at the Woolpack isn’t all its cracked up to be, which Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) finds out the hard way as his financial problems escalate. After having to let staff go at he pub to cut costs, this week he’s forced to tell stepsons Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) he has to put their rent up.

The brothers are not impressed, and unable to meet their landlord’s demands they start searching for somewhere else to live. So much for families looking out for each other. Sensible Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) steps in with an idea that could help her man out of his monetary mess. But will it end up causing more complications?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) comes up with another bonkers scheme as to how she can use her hearse, which is fast becoming a virtual albatross for the scamming gran. Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) catches her stealing some bedding and demands to know what she’s up to, unaware Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is watching from afar and wondering why her man and his ex are looking so cosy…

Struggling with fatherhood leaves Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) feeling he can’t get anything right, so he announces he’s leaving the village to stay with his mum for a while. Abandoning your partner and newborn daughter just because things are a bit tough? Charming. Thankfully, Nate gets help from an unlikely source and soon has an idea to get him and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) back on track. Let’s hope it doesn’t backfire.