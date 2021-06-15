6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim death mystery as poisoner exposed

Kim Tate (Claire King) lays a final trap for her poisoner with the help of son Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) when they deduce Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is the culprit, only for the conniving queen of Home Farm to end up in a body bag! But is everything as it seems?

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) is back but has no idea Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is plotting to get him out of the way, and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is gripped with anxiety as she fears her newborn baby isn’t safe…

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 21st – 25th June 2021.

The poisoner exposed

Noah Tate (Jack Downham) finally earns his title of Jamie’s Official Home Farm Spy when he finds diazepam in Will’s tool box, making the handyman prime suspect of being Kim’s secret poisoner. Eager to get more evidence, Jamie sneaks into the Taylor house for a snoop and finds the medication – only to be caught in the act by Will himself.

Lying he was rifling around his tools in search of a screwdriver (Jamie doesn’t really seem a screwdriver kind of guy to us, but there you go), the tenacious Tate reports back to Kim that Will is the person trying to put her out of the picture. Crushed Kim questions her on/off lover who insists he had the diazepam because he takes it for anxiety, but Mrs T is already setting a trap to get to the bottom of this whole barmy business…

Kim killed off?

Using her trusty horse head spy-cam (how we love the stallion of suspicion) Kim tells Jamie she’s going to film Will spiking her brandy at Home Farm. Jamie summons the groundsman to the estate on his day off then leaves his mischievous mum to unmask the man she believes has been trying to destroy her.

Events then take a startling turn when Jamie gets a phone call and races home to find Will getting arrested and a lifeless Kim being bundled into a body bag, seemingly dead… Emmerdale’s tradition of double bluffs and complex curveball reveals makes us think there’s much more to this than meets the eye – the resolution to the whodunnit will probably make Knives Out look like a Mr Men book.

Meena targets Jacob

Minxy Meena has sunk her claws into unsuspecting David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and is desperate for them to get serious and move in together. Unfortunately, there’s an obstacle to her happiness in the shape of her boyfriend’s son Jacob, recently returned from Portugal (and Dancing On Ice).

Explaining he wants to postpone shacking up so he can spend some quality time with Jakey who’s homecoming has been marred by the collapse of his romance with Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), David unwittingly angers Meena who silently seethes she has a rival for Mr Metcalfe’s attention – so she plots to eradicate her problem. Someone should tell Jacob what his dad’s new ladyfriend did to Millie’s poor little dog before it’s too late…

Tracy breaks down

Tracy’s slow-burning descent into postnatal anxiety has been sensitively and patiently explored so far, and this week the story kicks into gear as the parent’s paranoia start to consume her to the point she doesn’t trust anyone else with her baby girl.

With the farm in financial difficulty, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) suggests Tracy returns to work to bring more money in, but the thought of putting little Frankie in someone else’s care is too alarming a prospect. After a row with Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) over her laidback attitude to germs in the house and an encounter with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) that leaves her panicked she stroked her face with unwashed hands, Tracy completely breaks down. Can anyone help the troubled mum before she barricades her and Frankie in the house and refuses to step outside?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Recent revelations about the death of Lee Posner have left Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) reeling, as it could mean her big brother Robert Sugden is not guilty of murder after all. Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is stunned when his sister-in-law tells him that Luke Posner (Max Parker) may be responsible for the crime that put Rob behind bars, but does this mean there’s hope to get him released and for Robron to reunite? Stop teasing us, Emmerdale!

It’s a difficult week for Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) as they reach what would’ve been the due date of the pregnancy they chose to terminate, after tests revealed the child would be born with Down’s syndrome. This thought-provoking story has taken a backseat for too long, so how will the grieving couple cope with the painful reminder of their difficult decision?