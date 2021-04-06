6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim collapses and Vinny’s funeral meltdown

Kim Tate (Claire King) mysteriously collapses after a row with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), so why won’t she see a doctor? What tragic secret is the queen of Home Farm hiding?

Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) has mixed emotions as his dad’s funeral looms, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) worries Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and his surgery plans, and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) considers searching for the mother who abandoned him as a kid.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 12th – 16th April 2021.

What’s wrong with Kim?

Another week, another takedown between the feuding Tates at Home Farm, although this one ends in particularly dramatic fashion. The antagonism starts with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) revealing he’s given Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) ownership of Dale View in the divorce, causing Kim to turn on Gabby who was meant to be stopping her gold-digging daughter-in-law getting her hands on the property.

Gab storms off and Kim hits the bottle, then has a funny turn and collapses. The next day Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) arrives to clean and finds the lady of the house has been out cold all night – Kim comes to but refuses to see a doctor, though she does start investigating symptoms online. Gabby later comes round and is shocked to see what Kim has been reading up on – is the indestructible Mrs T seriously ill?

Funeral drama for Vinny

As if funerals weren’t difficult enough, the fact it’s toxic bully Paul Ashdale the Dingles are saying goodbye to this week makes an already charged situation even more heightened, considering the dramatic events surrounding his demise.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) wants to support broken Vinny, but when left alone with the coffin she hisses his deceitful dad doesn’t deserve a funeral. Having overheard his mum’s harsh (but fair) epitaph, Vin cuts a lonely figure as he follows the hearse on foot to the church, refusing to even look at Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele). When the time comes to deliver the eulogy he can’t finish and flees. Even from beyond the grave, Paul is still ruining lives.

Moira fears for Matty

Matty is ready for the next stage of his gender reassignment surgery, and enthusiastically tells his mum he has a consultation and assessment at the clinic to go on the waiting list. Supportive of her son’s journey, Moira is at his side for the consultation, but shares her concern he’s only doing it for the sake of his relationship with Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), and not for himself.

Refuting Moira’s misgivings, Matty insists Amy doesn’t even know about the progress he’s made in getting closer to the surgery and he’s actually putting off talking to her about it. Eventually, with Moira encouraging the pair to actually speak to each other, Matty fills Amy in and she takes the news brilliantly, pledging to stand by her boyfriend. Can the couple cope with the challenging road ahead?

Ethan’s secret past

Ethan entered the village with a complex backstory involving his father’s doomed romance with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), who used to be called Saira and was practically his stepmum for much of his childhood before faking her death and disappearing (as you do). There’s one big piece of the jigsaw missing – what happened to Ethan’s real mum?

We start to explore that mystery this week as Ethan opens up to Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) about how his biological mother abandoned him and dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) when he was just three years old. While Charles has given him everything, is there a part of Ethan that feels he missed out by not having a mum? Vic helpfully wonders if he could search for his estranged parent via medical records. Bet you a fiver the long-lost mum shows up by the next bank holiday.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

As well as clashing with Kim and trying to appease ex-wife Andrea, Jamie has an unexpected offer for one of the village’s younger residents when he tells Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) he’s got a job if he wants it. Why would Jamie want to employ the teen? Will no one ever learn Tates and Dingles do not mix?

A financial mystery surrounds flighty Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) when she hands Lydia £1000 (presumably as backpay for all the times she spunged off and conned her clan). She claims to have made a packet by selling the hearse she nicked – is she telling the truth? Or has she earned the dosh in a much more ‘Dingle’ (as in illegal) way?