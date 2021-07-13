6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Killer Meena gets close to Liam and will cheating Jimmy confess?

Evil Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) covers her tracks after murdering Leanna Cavanagh by offering grieving dad Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) a shoulder to cry on – but is someone starting to get suspicious about what happened to the tragic teen?

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) wants to confess to Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) what him and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) got up to, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is forced to confess her cancer fears and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) gets some big news about Robert Sugden.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 19th – 23rd July 2021.

Killer Meena manipulates Liam

Liam has fled the village and Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) worries for her husband, fearing he may do something irrational in the throes of grieving for Leanna. Found in an emotional heap on a park bench by his daughter’s secret killer Meena, of all people, Liam comes home and decides to throw out Leanna’s belongings as he finds the reminders too painful. Guess who gave him that harsh advice? Yep, meddling Meena.

Leyla lashes out at Meena for suggesting Liam effectively erase Leanna out of existence, and the nasty nurse does her insincere big eyes and plays the ‘I was only trying to help’ card to distance herself from the murder. Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) accuses Liam of being insensitive and the fellas have a public fight, while Meena sits back and surveys the dreadful damage she’s done. She’s got some front.

Will Jimmy confess he cheated?

It’s date night for Jimmy and Nicola but Mr King is wracked with guilt over his secret smooch with Mandy. Nic offloads to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) she’s genuinely scared her marriage is as off as last month’s milk, so decides to make a last-ditch attempt at reconciling by wearing a sexy dress and pulling out all the stops to make the evening unforgettably romantic.

After a false start, the couple find themselves enjoying a cosy, candlelit meal and reminiscing about old times. Nicola unwittingly pushes her hubby’s buttons by praising him for never straying, making Jimmy sweat (and not just due to his close proximity to the candles). Will he confess to kissing another woman?

Faith’s cancer secret is out

Tongues are wagging about what kind of an arrangement Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) has with current and former lovers Faith and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) living with him under the same roof. When Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) sees Faith giving her former rival a massage his mind wanders to some very mucky places and the rumour mill goes into overdrive.

Faith’s efforts to keep her health fears from her family are scuppered when great granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) clocks something’s wrong and asks her outright if her cancer has come back. Confessing it’s a possibility but she’s awaiting an official diagnosis, Faith swears the teen to secrecy, but when Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) demands to know what all the whispering is about will the truth finally emerge?

Aaron and Robert reunited?

Emmerdale dangled a very large carrot in front of Robron’s army of fans with the twist that rapist Lee Posner may have been murdered by his own brother, meaning Robert Sugden could appeal for a shorter sentence and may end up released from prison earlier than expected.

Alas, talk of Ryan Hawley returning to the show has been shut down, and this week the chance of a reunion seems officially curtailed when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) reveals her brother has decided against appealing his conviction. Aaron had mixed feelings about the possibility of his hubby being back in his life, but was he secretly hoping to see him again after he cut all ties when he got sent down?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Aaron’s new love interest Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) appeared to be a less complicated bet than drama-magnet Rob, but we know he’s keeping something from his boyfriend. Refusing to allow Aaron round his house, dodging unwanted phone calls, hiding from drunken punters in the Woolpack he clearly recognises – what is Ben’s big secret? Hold onto your hats, all is about to become clear…

Luke’s exit was so swift he never got to have the inevitable fling with Ethan Anderson (Emile John) we all thought was being cooked up. With the lawyer still single and ready to mingle, pals Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) lend a hand to help him find a man. Having been burnt by closeted Luke’s catfishing, Ethan just wants some fun hook-ups, but could true love be closer than he thinks…?