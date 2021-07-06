6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Jimmy kisses Mandy as he awaits prison verdict

The verdict is in as Jimmy King (Nick Miles) discovers his fate – will he go to jail for his part in Paul’s death? And will his marriage to Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) survive a forbidden kiss with crush Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)?

Pregnant Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) forms an unlikely new bond, but is everything as it seems? And Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) finally admits the extent of her struggles as a new mum.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 12th – 16th July 2021.

Jimmy kisses Mandy

Jimmy’s got a lot on his mind as he heads to court: will he go to prison for causing the accident that killed poisonous bad guy Paul? And will he jeopardise his marriage by giving into the attraction to Mandy, who was due to marry the aforementioned deceased before Jimbo got the sun in his eyes?

As the case progresses throughout the week, Jimmy gets more fearful about his fate. But when Mandy reads him the speech she’s prepared for the judge to try and get him off the hook he’s so grateful their moment of closeness develops into a full-on kiss… Will it go any further before the verdict?

Guilty or not guilty?

Nicola, who should win an award for keeping calm and carrying on, desperately tries to keep her husband’s spirits up by reassuring him it’s not going too badly in court. Pessimistic Jimmy, meanwhile, remains convinced he’s going down.

Worried the crestfallen Mr King has given up and thinks he deserves to be punished, Nicola puts Jim’s jitters down to nerves at taking the stand, not realising he’s actually burying his guilt over kissing another woman. Preparing for the worst, he packs his bags for prison on the day the verdict is due. Even if he escapes the clink he’s on the verge of starting an affair, so either way the future looks complicated…

Gabby bonds with Noah

Since Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was exposed as the Home Farm poisoner he’s persona non grata up at the big house, so what does that mean for his spy in the camp, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)? He was tasked with spying on Gabby to prove she was taking Kim Tate (Claire King) for a mug, which is rich now we know Jamie was actually slipping diazepam into his mum’s medicinal brandy so he could seize control of the Tate empire.

In a surprising turn of events, Noah now finds himself bonding with pregnant Gabby, who’s realised she could do with a few friends. Has the Dingle teen really switched sides, or is he still working for disgraced Jamie? With all the backstabbing, triple bluffs and flashbacks in this knotty plot, your guess is as good as ours.

Tracy opens up

Poor old Tracy continues to struggle with motherhood, and the constant game face she has to put on to pretend she’s coping. It’s been a truly affecting storyline thanks to some heartbreaking detail on Tracy’s emotional meltdown, and a moving performance from Metcalfe that’s struck a balance between edgy and empathy.

This week the messed-up mum is so drained she lets it all out to partner Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) about her feelings of inadequacy and how she fears she’s going to bring harm to her own daughter. Nate isn’t the brightest buffalo in the field so can he step up as a dad to Frankie and help his other half in her hour of need?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Jimmy’s trial also rakes up painful emotions for Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), who confronts his abusive father’s death, and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), who blames herself for not saving Paul when she had the chance. The former sweethearts are torn apart once again as spiralling Liv relives her guilt and despair around that fateful day – can they find closure with each other?

Now she’s claimed her first victim in the village, the ramifications of what murderous Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) did are sure to have an impact. Emmerdale have teased the nasty nurse won’t hesitate to kill again if necessary, so by the time you read this she may have gone on a slaying spree down Main Street. Be afraid.