6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Jamie leaves and Nicola attacks Mandy

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is caught robbing Home Farm, but when Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) tries to stop him he announces he wants nothing to do with her or their unborn baby and does a runner! Has he left for good?

Murdering Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) plots to get Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) out of the way, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) learns whether she’s got cancer or not, while Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) turn a kid’s birthday party into a catfight!

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 2nd – 6th August 2021.

Jamie flees as Gabby fears for the baby

Jamie proves what a rotter he really is when Gabby catches him stealing from the Home Farm safe, with the intention of fleeing the village after fleecing his mum and abandoning his baby mama. Just goes to show a private education doesn’t make you a nice person.

Adding insult to injury, pregnant Gabs is suddenly struck with stomach pain and is rushed to hospital, but Jamie admits he couldn’t care less about the baby he never wanted and takes off. Betrayed Gabby turns to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), who is desperate to make amends with her daughter and rescue her from the Tates’ clutches. If the teen mum-to-be’s only hope is the world’s worst mother, things must be bad. Is this really the last we’ve seen of Jamie, though?

Meena targets Leyla

Menacing Meena continues to skip around the village without a care in the world, unfazed by murdering an innocent young girl on her 18th birthday while everyone mourns the – seemingly accidental – tragedy. There’s no time for emotion, not when the nasty nurse has someone else in her sights…

Annoyed that Leyla is hanging around her and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), with grieving Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) still pushing his wife away as he struggles with losing his daughter, Meena tries to reunite the estranged couple just to get her fella’s ex out of the way. And if that doesn’t work, she’ll probably push her off a bridge while singing a Britney Spears song. Watch out, Leyla…

Faith gets her results

Faith finally gets the tests results that will determine whether or not the cancer has come back, and she’s on edge when the call comes from the doctor for a face-to-face appointment. Will the Dingle diva’s worst fears be confirmed?

Still keen to keep her family in the dark so as not to worry them (because that went so well last time, eh?) Faith initially lies about getting the results, then is forced to come clean when son Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) grills her and realises she hasn’t been honest. Again. So what is Faith’s diagnosis?

Mandy Vs Nicola

Nicola and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) are waiting until after their daughter Angel’s birthday party to tell the kids mummy and daddy are splitting up after a lot of emotional two-hander scenes and daddy’s inappropriate snog with Mandy. Everyone’s a little on edge, so when Mandy overhears Nic bad-mouthing her while setting up the party she’s not impressed.

Chaos ensues as the two women thrash out their grudge and begin brawling with the giant inflatable weapons and soaking each other with water guns intended for a bunch of 12-year-olds. All this over Jimmy – it’s not like they’re fighting over Jack Grealish, is it? Making matters worse is an announcement from Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) which means yet more unhappiness for the cursed Kings…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Leanna’s death has hit young Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) hard, providing a stark reminder of her own mortality. The teen has been through the medical mill in her short life, battling cancer and having a life-saving heart transplant – no wonder the stress of it leads to her collapsing this week. As she recovers, she announces to the family she’s been reflecting on her situation and wants to know more about the person who donated their heart. Is this a good idea?

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) takes some time off from solving everyone’s legal problems and makes a date with a handsome stranger. The lawyer has had some false starts when it comes to his love life (being cat-fished by closeted Luke wasn’t exactly the path to true love) and his evening with Eddy looks like it’s a waste of time when the boys appear to have nothing in common. Has Ethan swiped on the wrong guy?