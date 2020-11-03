Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 9th - 13th November 2020.

Will punches Jamie

Jamie must surely be the most popular person in the entire village… Oh, hang on, that was a typo, he's the most despised and hated individual in all of Yorkshire. Our mistake. His latest feud is with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), who he clashed with over the Tate tyrant's treatment of employee Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Will's wayward daughter, and the boys come to blows this week.

Fed up of being taunted by the bratty businessman, Will wipes the smug smile off his face with a punch. There's sure to be reprisals. Meanwhile, Dawn is receiving mysterious phone calls from a man named Richard, and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) lies to the locals her and Will's wedding has been cancelled because of financial reasons. So when Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) have a whip-round to salvage the nuptials, she panics the real reason will be exposed…

Nate hides the truth from Tracy

The excitement of impending parenthood for Nate and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is marred by the possibility the prospective dad will be behind bars by the time bubba comes next year. Noble Nate taking the rap for Belle means he could be looking at around six months in prison - or at least that's what he's told Tracy. Turns out it's more likely to be several years, as he confides in Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

As the couple plan a gender reveal party following their scan, Lydia urges conflicted Nate to be honest with Tracy he may be going down until baby Robinson is walking and talking. Can he bite the bullet?

Can Paddy win Chas back?

ITV

Poor old Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) has a face not dissimilar from one of the traumatised pets leaving the vet's with one of those cone things around their heads - miserable and self-pitying. He despairs to dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) he reckons it's all over for him and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and it appears hope has faded for the couple to fix their issues.

However, a remark from Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) gets Paddy thinking, which is ironic seeing as it was the suave high-flyer's flirting with his missus that kicked off this discord in the first place. Later, Pads overhears Chas telling baby Eve how much she loves her daddy - spurred into action to tell Ms Dingle how he feels, can Paddy save his relationship?

Paul gambles Mandy's money away?

Temptation taunts Paul this week as Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) reveals she's raised enough cash for a deposit on a new place for them and Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) to live, away from the cramped chaos of Wishing Well Cottage.

Insisting he's beaten his gambling demons, Paul offers to take the money to the bank personally and is put out when nervous Vin and Mand gently explain that's probably a very bad idea for someone with a massive betting habit that's already forced him into deceit and violence. Ignoring their caution, Paul pockets the loot and ends up at the bookies'. Will he gamble away his family's future?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Belle may be off the hook in terms of a prison sentence thanks to Nate stepping up, but she's still guilt-ridden at all the problems she's caused him and Tracy. Tormented by her recent traumas, her mental health remains fragile and it's revealed she's still hearing her dead mum Lisa's voice…

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) fears her creepy obsession with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and meddling in her love life has been rumbled, when Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) threatens the teen over her recent behaviour. Is the jig up for Gabs and her game-playing, or can she put the determined doctor off the scent?

