6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Gabby pregnant by Jamie and Paul kidanpped

The patter of tiny feet are soon to be heard in the village as Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) discovers she’e pregnant by Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln). How will he react, considering he wants to forget their drunken night together?

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) risks her life to save Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) when he’s kidnapped and held to ransom, and Luke Posner (Max Parker) tries to move on from his past.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 15th – 19th February 2021.

Gabby pregnant by Jamie

Lovesick Gabby’s heart is shattered into tiny pieces when Jamie orders her to forget their drunken one-night stand, calling it a huge mistake. Some Valentine’s Day she’s having, eh?

While Jamie hopes him and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) can make a go of things, despite them now working together, Gabby confides in step-mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) she thinks she’s up the duff. Suspicions are confirmed by a positive pregnancy test result, but she refuses to name the father. Laurel urges Gabs to tell the baby daddy, so will the expecting teen keep quiet or reveal all to Jamie? And what will his reaction be?

Paul kidnapped

The metaphorical chickens come home to roost for Paul when Connor (Danny Cunningham) calls at the scrapyard brandishing a crowbar and demanding his money. Panicking Paul calls Mandy who races to the scene to see her fiancé bundled into a van and whisked off.

Told to raise £4,000 in 24 hours or else Paul dies, Mandy and Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) scrabble around for the ransom. Ms Dingle eventually gets her hands on a bag of used readies (best not to ask how) and goes to the rendezvous with a worried Vinny. Connor pulls up in his van and Mandy grips a cricket bat, ready to do whatever it takes to rescue Paul. What could possibly go wrong…?

Luke’s secret is out

After Ethan Anderson (Emile John) put the pressure on, Luke has come clean and come out (kind of) to Victoria Sugden (Isobel Hodgins) that he once dated a man named Steve. His reaction when Ethan – one of Steve’s old mates – moved to the village told us this was something Luke would rather have kept quiet about.

This week, Luke has a frosty exchange with Ethan in the cafe and tells him that Vic, and mum Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), now know the truth, so it’s time for the meddling lawyer to back off. We get the feeling Luke wouldn’t have admitted to any of this had it not been for Ethan forcing his hand. Is he in denial about his true sexuality?

Can Rishi forgive Manpreet?

Ethan’s former sort-of-step-mum – if she hadn’t lied about her true identity and done a runner 15 years ago – Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) tries to put the pieces of her marriage back together after it was blown apart by Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) revealing her secret past as ‘Saira’, who jilted him at the altar and let him think she was dead.

So it’s gracious of the vicar to step in and try to persuade Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) to give his wife another chance. If he can forgive her, surely Mr Sharma can? Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) then meddles in her sister’s life and orders Rishi to get over himself, which is unlikely to help matters – as is the fact Rishi spies Manpreet and Charles sharing what looks like a cosy moment together…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) accidentally cuts herself at home, and boyfriend Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) faints at the first sight of blood. This doesn’t bode well for the parents-to-be – Trace is days off giving birth, so what kind of birthing partner will Nate make if he’s that squeamish? Being in a maternity ward might bring on a full-blown panic attack. Perhaps Cain should step in for his son to encourage Tracy to push?

Having burnt most of her bridges to a crisp as far as her family are concerned, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is taken in by kindly Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen), literally the only person in the village (or the world) to give her the time of day. Can she convince her to make it right with the aggrieved Dingles by signing over her share of the pub without making a fuss, or will Charity dig her stilettos in?