Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 23rd - 27th November 2020.

Gabby lies Liam took advantage of her

Copying Leyla's high-end look, wearing her shade of lippy and ordering the same cocktail is one thing, but Gabby's obsession with her boss has got way out of hand. This week the teen's attempts to have Ms Harding all to herself descend to truly dark depths when she makes a shocking, and untrue, accusation.

Liam has clocked the teen's intense bond with his girlfriend and encouraged her to back off, and the unease between the pair is mistaken by Leyla as inappropriate behaviour from her boyfriend towards her employee. Seizing a chance to wreak havoc, Gabby lies that Liam has tried it on in the hope Leyla dumps him. Liam is livid at his rival's dirty tactics and denies all, but who will Leyla believe?

Goodbye Jacob

Adding to Leyla's mounting problems is the shock announcement from her son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) that he's leaving Emmerdale. The floppy-haired teen tells the family he's off to Portugal to stay with auntie/adopted mother (it's complicated) Alicia, despite leaving Leyla in the lurch as she copes with the Gabby and Liam mess.

So why is he really going, considering the rotten timing? Jakey's absence has been written in to accommodate Plant taking part in the next series of Dancing On Ice, on screen from January 2021. The lad tells an upset Leyla he'll be gone for six months, but don't worry - if he ends up in the skate-off in week one and stacks it Gemma Collins style, he might be back sooner.

Al and Priya engaged, but what's he hiding?

On paper, aspirational Al and posh princess Priya make the perfect couple. The pretty pair could be the face of a swanky clothing brand, or a boutique hotel chain, flashing those megawatt smiles as they sip champers in swish surroundings wearing beautiful clothes.

The reality is somewhat different, as shown when this week's surprise engagement is marred somewhat by Al's initial reluctance to marry again having made a hash of it in the past. He only pops the question because Priya is desperate to put a ring on it - despite the fact she's got a questionable track record herself. Never mind all that, who is Al making mysterious phone calls to? And why does he suddenly disappear off on a 'business trip'? Is he secretly carrying on with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)?

Aaron and Ben back on?

Starting a new romance after Robert was always going to be tricky for Aaron, and Robron's army of fans. The sudden curtailing of the courtship with schoolfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) felt like the show got cold feet about giving Mr Dingle another love interest, but this week the boys could be back on thanks to some pushing from Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), who's fed up of her big brother's brooding. Can you blame her?

Ben meets up with Aaron and apologises about his mate Tom's meddling that derailed their dalliance. Liv - and the audience - will be hoping this puts a smile on Aaron's perpetually frowning face.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is horrified to learn Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) has fallen back into prostitution again. She tries talking to her stepdaughter but is upset to realise their cover-up of DI Malone's murder is responsible for her downward spiral. The vexed vicar tells Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) about his daughter's latest crisis, and he's grateful for her support. So grateful they almost end up in bed together…

Meanwhile, Dawn continues to self-destruct, despite Harriet's efforts. Ex-boyfriend Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) refuses to give up on his old flame, still convinced there was more behind their sudden break-up, and tells Dawn he knows she's been selling herself again. Instead of accepting his friendship, Dawn flies off the handle - will she finally confess to the Malone murder?

